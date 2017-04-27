|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
3 Reasons Why Your Face-to-Face Marketing Plan Needs a Creative Brief New Products
Cision Communications Cloud Launches PR Newswire Integration EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA to Sponsor CTSM Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 Company News
IDEC Displays Marks 50th Anniversary with New Web Design EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Issues Call for Presentations, Submissions Due May 19 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITORFastTrak Registration Opens Shows & Events
GestureTek Health Wins Gold APEX Award at Digital Signage Expo 2017 New Products
mirabyte Presents New Software Solution for Dashboards on Digital Signage Screens Venues & Destinations
Rochester, Minnesota Convention Center Expansion Open for Business
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals Announces Martin Tessler as Director of Finance
4/27/2017
SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals (“SmartSource,” Hauppauge, NY, www.smartsourcerentals.com), one of the nation’s leading providers of computer, audio visual (AV) and technology solutions for businesses and events, announced that Martin Tessler has joined the company as Director of Finance. Tessler will report to and work closely with SmartSource® COO and CFO Sanjay Kapur and provide broad support to the SmartSource leadership team. Tessler will lead Financial Planning and Analysis for the organization, provide business intelligence, drive process enhancements and develop analytics across multiple functional areas including asset management, operations and sales.
In announcing Tessler’s position with the company, Kapur stated that, “We are very pleased to have Martin join the SmartSource team. His proven track record, hands on approach, functional FP&A expertise and depth of knowledge across key operational areas will enhance our organizational capabilities. I am confident that he will have an immediate positive impact on the organization and help us execute our key strategic priorities.”
Tessler brings extensive strategic business planning, financial expertise and experience to his new role. He was with Altice USA (formerly Cablevision, Bethpage, NY) for 12 years in multiple roles and most recently served as the Director, Business Planning – Contact Center. Prior to Altice USA, Tessler worked with JPMorgan Investor Services (Brooklyn, NY). Tessler holds an MBA in Finance from Hofstra University, a BS in Economics/Business Administration from SUNY Albany, and a Master Black Belt Certification from Villanova University. He resides in Massapequa Park, NY.
About SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals
SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals is the trusted expert in technology solutions for businesses and events and maintains the largest national footprint in the computer and audio visual rental space. SmartSource is widely recognized for its breadth and depth of offerings and seamless systems integration for even the most complex temporary installations. By leveraging high performance IT, AV, and the latest interactive technologies, SmartSource helps marketers effectively convey and distill their brand messages with optimum, impactful impressions. SmartSource has fully-staffed and equipped branch offices in 21major metropolitan markets. Founded in 1984 as Rent-a-PC, the company was the pioneer market maker in technology rentals. For more information, visit www.smartsourcerentals.com or call: 800-888-8686.
Contact:
dmautuori@optonline.net
More information about SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals ...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|