trending Sponsored Content

New Products

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

New Products

Venues & Destinations

submit your news email newsletter

People

SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals Announces Martin Tessler as Director of Finance

Tweet 4/27/2017

SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals (“SmartSource,” Hauppauge, NY,



In announcing Tessler’s position with the company, Kapur stated that, “We are very pleased to have Martin join the SmartSource team. His proven track record, hands on approach, functional FP&A expertise and depth of knowledge across key operational areas will enhance our organizational capabilities. I am confident that he will have an immediate positive impact on the organization and help us execute our key strategic priorities.”



Tessler brings extensive strategic business planning, financial expertise and experience to his new role. He was with Altice USA (formerly Cablevision, Bethpage, NY) for 12 years in multiple roles and most recently served as the Director, Business Planning – Contact Center. Prior to Altice USA, Tessler worked with JPMorgan Investor Services (Brooklyn, NY). Tessler holds an MBA in Finance from Hofstra University, a BS in Economics/Business Administration from SUNY Albany, and a Master Black Belt Certification from Villanova University. He resides in Massapequa Park, NY.





About SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals

SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals is the trusted expert in technology solutions for businesses and events and maintains the largest national footprint in the computer and audio visual rental space. SmartSource is widely recognized for its breadth and depth of offerings and seamless systems integration for even the most complex temporary installations. By leveraging high performance IT, AV, and the latest interactive technologies, SmartSource helps marketers effectively convey and distill their brand messages with optimum, impactful impressions. SmartSource has fully-staffed and equipped branch offices in 21major metropolitan markets. Founded in 1984 as Rent-a-PC, the company was the pioneer market maker in technology rentals. For more information, visit





Contact:

dmautuori@optonline.net











More information about SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals ...





SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals (“SmartSource,” Hauppauge, NY, www.smartsourcerentals.com ), one of the nation’s leading providers of computer, audio visual (AV) and technology solutions for businesses and events, announced that Martin Tessler has joined the company as Director of Finance. Tessler will report to and work closely with SmartSource® COO and CFO Sanjay Kapur and provide broad support to the SmartSource leadership team. Tessler will lead Financial Planning and Analysis for the organization, provide business intelligence, drive process enhancements and develop analytics across multiple functional areas including asset management, operations and sales.In announcing Tessler’s position with the company, Kapur stated that, “We are very pleased to have Martin join the SmartSource team. His proven track record, hands on approach, functional FP&A expertise and depth of knowledge across key operational areas will enhance our organizational capabilities. I am confident that he will have an immediate positive impact on the organization and help us execute our key strategic priorities.”Tessler brings extensive strategic business planning, financial expertise and experience to his new role. He was with Altice USA (formerly Cablevision, Bethpage, NY) for 12 years in multiple roles and most recently served as the Director, Business Planning – Contact Center. Prior to Altice USA, Tessler worked with JPMorgan Investor Services (Brooklyn, NY). Tessler holds an MBA in Finance from Hofstra University, a BS in Economics/Business Administration from SUNY Albany, and a Master Black Belt Certification from Villanova University. He resides in Massapequa Park, NY.About SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual RentalsSmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals is the trusted expert in technology solutions for businesses and events and maintains the largest national footprint in the computer and audio visual rental space. SmartSource is widely recognized for its breadth and depth of offerings and seamless systems integration for even the most complex temporary installations. By leveraging high performance IT, AV, and the latest interactive technologies, SmartSource helps marketers effectively convey and distill their brand messages with optimum, impactful impressions. SmartSource has fully-staffed and equipped branch offices in 21major metropolitan markets. Founded in 1984 as Rent-a-PC, the company was the pioneer market maker in technology rentals. For more information, visit www.smartsourcerentals.com or call: 800-888-8686. Tweet



