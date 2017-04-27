trending Sponsored Content

Communique Announces Webcast Feature for Hybrid Events

Tweet 4/27/2017

Communique Conferencing, Inc, the global leader in conferencing and virtual events, has announced enhancements to its award-winning Webcasting Service that include both in-person and remote audience attendees.



Coded in responsive HTML5, In-Room Mode complements the Webcast Pro experience for in-person attendees to events that have both online and in-person components (hybrid events). Now in-person attendees can enjoy the same level of participation as the virtual audience via their mobile device with no app or plug-in required.



In-Room mode empowers every attendee with all the interactive features traditionally available only to online attendees. In-person attendees can ask questions, answer polls, and view and save content. Attendees simply type any questions into the Q&A panel without the need to move the microphone. With In Room Mode, everyone has a front-row seat to view presentations.



In Room Mode supports many useful features to make engaging with in-person audiences easy and convenient. If enabled or included in the webcast, the features below will be available. Q&A: The ability for In Room Mode attendees to send text-based questions to webcast presenters.

Enhanced Q&A Roll: The ability for In Room Mode attendees to view and send text-based questions that are moderated by webcast presenters.

Forum: Subject-based forum for attendees to initiate and participate in threaded text discussions on various topics posted.

Files: All files uploaded as Downloadable Assets for the webcast will be available for download within In Room Mode. External URLs uploaded as files will link out to the designated URLs in a new browser tab.

Speaker Bios: List of all speakers names, titles, images and bios.

Event Info: Displays webcast details, the event image, pre/post event text, pre/post event images and summary.

Support: Access to platform support in case of technical issues.

Sponsor Images: Displays up to two linkable sponsor images.

Polls and Poll Results: Webcast presenters can push polls to engage the audience in feedback & push poll results.

Link Pushes: Webcast presenters can push external URLs to In Room Mode attendees to open in separate browser windows. “The new In-Room mode feature continues our push to create the most integrated, easy-to-use and personalized experience for our webcast and virtual event clients,” said Adelphi Kennedy, Director of Communications at Communique Conferencing. “We are constantly updating our services with new options to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”





About Communiqué Conferencing

Communiqué Conferencing, Inc. provides webcasting and virtual conference solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and the world’s leading enterprises. Using rock-solid technology backed by superior customer support available live 24x7x365, Communiqué Conferencing has a global reach extending to Canada, Mexico, South America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, China, India, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan. For more information, please visit





Contact:

cokeefe@communiqueconferencing.com









