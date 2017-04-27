|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Break Away From the Usual Meeting New Products
Cision Communications Cloud Launches PR Newswire Integration EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA to Sponsor CTSM Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 Company News
IDEC Displays Marks 50th Anniversary with New Web Design EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Issues Call for Presentations, Submissions Due May 19 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITORFastTrak Registration Opens Shows & Events
GestureTek Health Wins Gold APEX Award at Digital Signage Expo 2017 New Products
mirabyte Presents New Software Solution for Dashboards on Digital Signage Screens Venues & Destinations
Rochester, Minnesota Convention Center Expansion Open for Business
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Communique Announces Webcast Feature for Hybrid Events
4/27/2017
Communique Conferencing, Inc, the global leader in conferencing and virtual events, has announced enhancements to its award-winning Webcasting Service that include both in-person and remote audience attendees.
Coded in responsive HTML5, In-Room Mode complements the Webcast Pro experience for in-person attendees to events that have both online and in-person components (hybrid events). Now in-person attendees can enjoy the same level of participation as the virtual audience via their mobile device with no app or plug-in required.
In-Room mode empowers every attendee with all the interactive features traditionally available only to online attendees. In-person attendees can ask questions, answer polls, and view and save content. Attendees simply type any questions into the Q&A panel without the need to move the microphone. With In Room Mode, everyone has a front-row seat to view presentations.
In Room Mode supports many useful features to make engaging with in-person audiences easy and convenient. If enabled or included in the webcast, the features below will be available.
About Communiqué Conferencing
Communiqué Conferencing, Inc. provides webcasting and virtual conference solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and the world’s leading enterprises. Using rock-solid technology backed by superior customer support available live 24x7x365, Communiqué Conferencing has a global reach extending to Canada, Mexico, South America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, China, India, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan. For more information, please visit www.communiqueconferencing.com.
Contact:
cokeefe@communiqueconferencing.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|