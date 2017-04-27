|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Measuring Success in Today's Trade Show Environment New Products
Cision Communications Cloud Launches PR Newswire Integration EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA to Sponsor CTSM Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 Company News
IDEC Displays Marks 50th Anniversary with New Web Design EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Issues Call for Presentations, Submissions Due May 19 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITORFastTrak Registration Opens Shows & Events
GestureTek Health Wins Gold APEX Award at Digital Signage Expo 2017 New Products
mirabyte Presents New Software Solution for Dashboards on Digital Signage Screens Venues & Destinations
Rochester, Minnesota Convention Center Expansion Open for Business
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Exhibitus’ Brad Falberg Interviewed on CEO Exclusive Radio
4/27/2017
Exhibitus announced that the company’s Founder and President, Brad Falberg, was interviewed on the April 25, 2017 show of CEO Exclusive Radio. He was joined by his business partner, Todd Bugg, Vice President of Operations.
CEO Exclusive Radio is hosted by Soyini Coke, Managing Principal at Annona Enterprises, a strategic advisory firm. Since February 2015, Coke has hosted a weekly discussion with successful CEOs and their most trusted advisors about business and market trends, as well as proven strategies that have allowed their organizations to thrive.
“I founded Exhibitus over 20 years ago and enjoyed moderate success in the early years,” said Falberg. “But when I brought Todd and Mike Edwards, Vice President of Creative Services, on to help me run the company about eight years ago, it was the beginning of a significant growth spurt.”
Exhibitus’ management team believes that when the market is growing, it is the job of the CEO and his/her team to make sure a company takes advantage of that growth. But over the past eight years, the Exhibitus team has discovered that opportunities for more significant growth can lie in subtle industry changes. For example, in the event industry they noticed that many companies were starting to ignore certain design fundamentals required for compelling exhibit structures in favor of saving transportation and setup costs.
“Based on our many years of experience, we know and understand the importance of good design to gain brand awareness and overall program results,” continued Falberg. “As the shift away from design took hold, we began educating clients, leading with the mantra Design Matters. Also, we implemented a creative approach, based on the principles of Design Thinking, that requires greater collaboration internally and with our clients. This methodology has resulted in a number of award-winning projects, thought leadership opportunities and recognition over the past several years.”
Falberg and his team shared with CEO Exclusive Radio listeners other ways changing industry trends have provided opportunities for the company’s success. To hear this show on CEO Exclusive Radio, go to http://ceoexclusive.businessradiox.com/2017/04/25/exhibitus/.
About Exhibitus
Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Chicago, New York and Raleigh, Exhibitus also features global service capabilities to support clients abroad. Exhibitus’ clients include Abbott, AGCO, Alcoa, Cox Business, Ferguson, Kawneer, Lexus, Mimaki, MBX Systems, Toshiba, ViaSat, Verizon, and Wells Fargo. For more information, go to www.exhibitus.com.
Contact:
deborah.cox@exhibitus.com
More information about Exhibitus...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|