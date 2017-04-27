|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Measuring Success in Today's Trade Show Environment New Products
Cision Communications Cloud Launches PR Newswire Integration EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA to Sponsor CTSM Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 Company News
IDEC Displays Marks 50th Anniversary with New Web Design EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Issues Call for Presentations, Submissions Due May 19 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITORFastTrak Registration Opens Shows & Events
GestureTek Health Wins Gold APEX Award at Digital Signage Expo 2017 New Products
mirabyte Presents New Software Solution for Dashboards on Digital Signage Screens Venues & Destinations
Rochester, Minnesota Convention Center Expansion Open for Business
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Venues & Destinations
Omaha Metro Area Celebrates the Best in Tourism
4/27/2017
More than 18,000 employees work in the tourism industry in the Omaha metropolitan area. Today the best of the best were honored for their outstanding customer service.
“A total of 90 employees and volunteers from local attractions, hotels, restaurants, and retail shops were nominated,” said Linda Revis, director of tourism for Sarpy County. “Only an elite eight received top honors and were presented an award during the inaugural OMA Tourism Awards.”
Among the winners were nominees like David Geyer, security supervisor for Hilton Omaha, who helped support Hilton Worldwide’s initiative to hire more local veterans. Also honored today was Daniel Stout, kitchen manager for Uncle Buck’s Grill. Stout started as a line order cook and today leads a regionally recognized restaurant team. Peggy Woltman, another OMA Tourism Award recipient, was honored because of her volunteer work with the Papillion Community Foundation. Woltman helped Papillion Days grow into one of the top festivals in the country.
From Left to Right, Pictured: Linda Austin, Carl Overfield, Diane Hileman, Peggy Woltman, Chris Waltermire, Daniel Stout Not pictured: Lindey Ussery, David Geyer
Visit Omaha, Sarpy County Tourism and the Council Bluffs Convention and Visitors Bureau partnered to present the Omaha Metropolitan Area (OMA) Tourism Awards. The awards celebrate front line employees and volunteers who go above and beyond to make the Omaha metro area a great tourism destination.
“Our goal with these awards is to highlight the enormous contribution tourism and tourism employees make to the metro area,” said Mark Eckman, executive director of the Council Bluffs Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We may be three counties in two states, but we are one destination focused on growing our local economy through tourism.”
Tourism in the Omaha metro is big business. More than 15 million people from all over the world visit the metro area annually, and those visitors spend more than $1.5 billion in metro area hotels, restaurants, attractions and retail shops. Visitor spending generates more than $165 million in local taxes for Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie counties.
“Think of tourism as tax relief,” said Keith Backsen, executive director for Visit Omaha. “When visitors spend their money in our communities, they help to support our way of life.”
Winners in each category were chosen by an independent group of judges representing each county. The award ceremony was held at the Institute for the Culinary Arts on the Fort Omaha campus of Metro Omaha Community College. More than 270 people attended. For a complete list of the winners go to www.OMATourismAwards.com.
Contact:
tmcpherson@visitomaha.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|