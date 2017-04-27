trending Sponsored Content

SummitSync Developing New Event Success Solution on Microsoft Azure

4/27/2017

SummitSync, a marketing technology company focused on helping businesses prove the ROI of conference spend, announces a new event marketing management solution for brands built on Microsoft Azure. OneSync, designed for businesses attending and sponsoring events, inverts event technology by putting it in the hands of the brands rather than event organizers.



Corporations spend over $280 billion on conferences in the United States each year and are using outdated spreadsheets, four hour meetings, and intuition to measure the success of attending or sponsoring major events like SXSW, CES, and Mobile World Congress. Although these event organizers are individually investing heavily into the technology to help brands measure the ROI of attending, there is not a comprehensive solution that brands can use across events which leads to disparate data. SummitSync is conquering this multi-billion dollar problem with their new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution OneSync, which helps businesses connect with the most relevant attendees, schedule meetings, and seamlessly tracks the ROI through CRM & sales technology integrations including Salesforce.



“Partnering with Microsoft made sense to us from the beginning, as we’re both trying to do the same things, just in different ways. By utilizing Microsoft Azure, we’re able to build quickly, learn, and reiterate faster than ever before,” stated Justin Musterman, CTO of SummitSync. Jim Brisimitzis, General Manager, Microsoft for Startups at Microsoft Corp. added, “OneSync and Microsoft have visions of rethinking the way businesses run. We’re doing it in different ways, but we have the same mission, which has created a wonderful partnership opportunity.”



Currently in a limited beta program, OneSync is built around the learnings from SummitSync’s mobile app available on both ​iOS​ & ​Android​. The mobile app helps conference goers connect with the most relevant attendees through machine learning and artificial intelligence.



After hearing the feedback and looking at the data, the team realized that SummitSync was solving a small subset of a much larger problem for businesses. By taking the learnings from SummitSync, OneSync promises to help companies discover, connect, and meet other attendees while using the latest technology to track their return on investment. The ability to grow with Microsoft’s technology stack is fundamental to the continued learnings and scalable success of OneSync.



SummitSync joined the ​Entrepreneur’s Roundtable Accelerator​ (ERA) in New York City in January 2017. During their time at ERA, the entire Microsoft for Startups team has been helpful in not only implementing the technology but providing valuable feedback and insights into how a large corporation would use OneSync’s proprietary technology.



“Without the Microsoft team, OneSync wouldn’t have come to fruition as fast as it did. They have helped us strategize and employ Azure in the most meaningful ways while keeping us focused on the most valuable solutions for our team,” - Al Torres, COO of SummitSync.





About SummitSync

​SummitSync is a mobile first SaaS company based in New York City dedicated to helping Sales and Marketing teams measure the ROI of attending conferences and events. By putting event marketing technology in the hands of businesses rather than event organizers, SummitSync’s brand new OneSync platform will provide a seamless solution to view conference attendees, set meetings, and measure the return on investment through CRM & sales integrations. Learn more about OneSync’s beta program at





Contact:

kathryn@summitsync.com









