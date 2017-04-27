trending Sponsored Content

New Products

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

New Products

Venues & Destinations

submit your news email newsletter

People

Sue McCloy Resigns as VP of Operations at TLS Productions, Inc.

Tweet 4/27/2017

Sue McCloy, VP of Operations at TLS Productions, Inc., recently announced her resignation. All of us at TLSP are sad to see Sue go, as Sue has been a valuable asset to the company for many years. Sue joined TLS Productions, Inc. as Project Manager in 2002 and was promoted to VP of Operations in 2012.



Sue stated, "After almost 15 years, I've decided to leave TLSP. I've greatly valued my opportunities throughout the years. I've had some incredible experiences. TLSP has a great group of people that I've worked with and will miss them."



"The entire TLSP Family will miss Sue," said Brad Hayes, President, TLS Productions, Inc. "She is a truly amazing person and brings tremendous drive to everything she does. We are assured that she will be a rock star in her latest endeavor, just like she was for us. Best of luck to you, Sue! You will be missed!"



Sue's last day with TLS Productions, Inc. is Friday April 28th, thereafter she'll begin her next chapter with Ernst-Van Praag, Inc.



For more information about TLS Productions, go to





Contact:

carl.kedzierski@tlsproductionsinc.com









Sue McCloy, VP of Operations at TLS Productions, Inc., recently announced her resignation. All of us at TLSP are sad to see Sue go, as Sue has been a valuable asset to the company for many years. Sue joined TLS Productions, Inc. as Project Manager in 2002 and was promoted to VP of Operations in 2012.Sue stated, "After almost 15 years, I've decided to leave TLSP. I've greatly valued my opportunities throughout the years. I've had some incredible experiences. TLSP has a great group of people that I've worked with and will miss them.""The entire TLSP Family will miss Sue," said Brad Hayes, President, TLS Productions, Inc. "She is a truly amazing person and brings tremendous drive to everything she does. We are assured that she will be a rock star in her latest endeavor, just like she was for us. Best of luck to you, Sue! You will be missed!"Sue's last day with TLS Productions, Inc. is Friday April 28th, thereafter she'll begin her next chapter with Ernst-Van Praag, Inc.For more information about TLS Productions, go to www.tlsproductionsinc.com Tweet



