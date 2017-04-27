|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Checklist for Exhibitors: Measurement 101 New Products
Cision Communications Cloud Launches PR Newswire Integration EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA to Sponsor CTSM Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 Company News
IDEC Displays Marks 50th Anniversary with New Web Design EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Issues Call for Presentations, Submissions Due May 19 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITORFastTrak Registration Opens Shows & Events
GestureTek Health Wins Gold APEX Award at Digital Signage Expo 2017 New Products
mirabyte Presents New Software Solution for Dashboards on Digital Signage Screens Venues & Destinations
Rochester, Minnesota Convention Center Expansion Open for Business
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Sue McCloy Resigns as VP of Operations at TLS Productions, Inc.
4/27/2017
Sue McCloy, VP of Operations at TLS Productions, Inc., recently announced her resignation. All of us at TLSP are sad to see Sue go, as Sue has been a valuable asset to the company for many years. Sue joined TLS Productions, Inc. as Project Manager in 2002 and was promoted to VP of Operations in 2012.
Sue stated, "After almost 15 years, I've decided to leave TLSP. I've greatly valued my opportunities throughout the years. I've had some incredible experiences. TLSP has a great group of people that I've worked with and will miss them."
"The entire TLSP Family will miss Sue," said Brad Hayes, President, TLS Productions, Inc. "She is a truly amazing person and brings tremendous drive to everything she does. We are assured that she will be a rock star in her latest endeavor, just like she was for us. Best of luck to you, Sue! You will be missed!"
Sue's last day with TLS Productions, Inc. is Friday April 28th, thereafter she'll begin her next chapter with Ernst-Van Praag, Inc.
For more information about TLS Productions, go to www.tlsproductionsinc.com.
Contact:
carl.kedzierski@tlsproductionsinc.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|