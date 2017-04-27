|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Measuring Success in Today's Trade Show Environment New Products
Cision Communications Cloud Launches PR Newswire Integration EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA to Sponsor CTSM Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 Company News
IDEC Displays Marks 50th Anniversary with New Web Design EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Issues Call for Presentations, Submissions Due May 19 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITORFastTrak Registration Opens Shows & Events
GestureTek Health Wins Gold APEX Award at Digital Signage Expo 2017 New Products
mirabyte Presents New Software Solution for Dashboards on Digital Signage Screens Venues & Destinations
Rochester, Minnesota Convention Center Expansion Open for Business
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Mity Inc. Acquires XpressPort to Expand High-Capacity Furniture Storage and Transport Offerings Across Commercial Markets
4/27/2017
Mity Inc., the parent company to an expansive array of highly durable furniture brands including MityLite® and Holsag™, today announced it has acquired Orlando, Florida-based company ChairPort Products, LLC conducting business under the name XpressPort®. Widely known in the lodging, public assembly and educational trade spaces, the XpressPort brand is recognized for its superior, high-capacity storage and transport offerings for tables, chairs, stanchions and other equipment used in demanding environments. All XpressPort products are made in the United States.
According to Mity Inc. CEO and President John Dudash, “This acquisition is a great addition to our growing portfolio of product collections. XpressPort complements our existing chair and table cart lines and will enhance offerings to customers, providing more options for ease of use, maneuverability and protection of their investment.”
“XpressPort is the 'gold standard' of table and chair portability for a variety of commercial applications,” said Ken Hufstater, XpressPort owner and president. “We are excited about the national and global growth potential that the Mity acquisition offers and see a very bright future ahead of us.”
The XpressPort acquisition follows quickly on the heels of Mity Inc.’s procurement of Holsag Canada in January 2017. Dudash added, “As we continue to grow, we further solidify Mity Inc. as a furniture leader in multiple vertical markets. The addition of XpressPort is another strategic step in the right direction.”
About Mity Inc.
Headquartered in Orem, Utah, Mity Inc. is the parent company to MityLite, Holsag Canada, BRODA® Seating, and the newly acquired XpressPort. MityLite is a manufacturer of award-winning and professionally designed furniture products for the global commercial marketplace. Holsag manufactures chairs and casegoods focused on the senior living, healthcare, education and hospitality markets. BRODA delivers a unique line of tilt-in-space positioning wheelchairs that have been improving people’s lives for more than 35 years. As part of a strategic growth plan, Mity Inc. has acquired XpressPort to expand its superior storage and transport product collection. For more information go to www.mitylite.com.
Contact:
Andrew.Cuthbert@mitylite.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|