ETC to Unveil New Products and New Booth Design at LIGHTFAIR International

Tweet 4/27/2017

ETC is set to make a big impact on stand #525 at the LIGHTFAIR International tradeshow, May 9th through 11th, 2017, in Philadelphia. The company will have a new stand at the show that will be full of new architectural-lighting products, including some that will make their debut at LIGHTFAIR.



Emergency lighting

Attendees to this year’s LIGHTFAIR tradeshow will be able to see the newest products in ETC’s emergency-lighting family. The SC1008 Branch Circuit Emergency Lighting Transfer Switch (BCELTS) helps venues meet fault-current rating and endurance requirements, as it is the first UL-Listed BCELTS product to meet 2017 NEC requirements.



ETC’s DMX Emergency Bypass Controller gives peace of mind, allowing DMX512-controlled lighting fixtures to operate as normal or emergency fixtures during emergency-lighting situations. When triggered by an external UL924 device, the DMX Emergency Bypass Controller will take control of a single universe of DMX512.



Auditorium lighting

The GDS by ETC ArcSystem family of overhead LED fixtures can dim smoothly from 100 percent to zero percent, delivering energy savings over 50,000 hours of continuous use without sacrificing light quality. New to the ArcSystem family are ArcLamp auditorium lights, a smooth-dimming LED solution for retrofits and new-construction projects. ArcLamp is a range of direct retrofit, screw-in lamps that are available in candle and globe forms. This innovative line of LED fixtures can be used for chandeliers, sconces, wall lights, proscenium lights and beyond.



Wireless sensors

Also on ETC’s LIGHTFAIR stand will be new additions to the Echoflex family of wireless lighting controls. The MOS Series Dual Tech Ceiling Mount Sensors bring wireless, self-powered occupancy and vacancy detection to high-bay locations. Using 360-degree detection, they can sense motion up to 2,000 square feet away in large areas.



Small offices and boardrooms can benefit from line-powered, wall-mount Echoflex OWS Wall Switch Sensors that feature 180 degrees of occupancy and vacancy detection. The OWS Sensors’ integral rocker switch can communicate wirelessly with Echoflex controllers for manual on/off lighting control and dimming, as well as occupancy control of receptacles.



New booth

To display the large number of new and debuting products, ETC employees have designed and built a new stand for the 2017 LIGHTFAIR International tradeshow. “We’ve put a lot of time into creating a space that welcomes guests to experience our products,” says ETC Architectural Market Manager Bryan Palmer. “The booth shows many of our products in-situ, so visitors can see how they can fit into their individual projects and be used for specific applications. Our team invites show-goers to check out our new stand and get demonstrations of all our products.”



For more information on ETC's plans for the LIGHTFAIR International tradeshow, visit





Contact:

allison.suchon@etcconnect.com









