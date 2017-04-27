|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results New Products
Cision Communications Cloud Launches PR Newswire Integration EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA to Sponsor CTSM Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 Company News
IDEC Displays Marks 50th Anniversary with New Web Design EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Issues Call for Presentations, Submissions Due May 19 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITORFastTrak Registration Opens Shows & Events
GestureTek Health Wins Gold APEX Award at Digital Signage Expo 2017 New Products
mirabyte Presents New Software Solution for Dashboards on Digital Signage Screens Venues & Destinations
Rochester, Minnesota Convention Center Expansion Open for Business
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products, Shows & Events
ETC to Unveil New Products and New Booth Design at LIGHTFAIR International
4/27/2017
ETC is set to make a big impact on stand #525 at the LIGHTFAIR International tradeshow, May 9th through 11th, 2017, in Philadelphia. The company will have a new stand at the show that will be full of new architectural-lighting products, including some that will make their debut at LIGHTFAIR.
Emergency lighting
Attendees to this year’s LIGHTFAIR tradeshow will be able to see the newest products in ETC’s emergency-lighting family. The SC1008 Branch Circuit Emergency Lighting Transfer Switch (BCELTS) helps venues meet fault-current rating and endurance requirements, as it is the first UL-Listed BCELTS product to meet 2017 NEC requirements.
ETC’s DMX Emergency Bypass Controller gives peace of mind, allowing DMX512-controlled lighting fixtures to operate as normal or emergency fixtures during emergency-lighting situations. When triggered by an external UL924 device, the DMX Emergency Bypass Controller will take control of a single universe of DMX512.
Auditorium lighting
The GDS by ETC ArcSystem family of overhead LED fixtures can dim smoothly from 100 percent to zero percent, delivering energy savings over 50,000 hours of continuous use without sacrificing light quality. New to the ArcSystem family are ArcLamp auditorium lights, a smooth-dimming LED solution for retrofits and new-construction projects. ArcLamp is a range of direct retrofit, screw-in lamps that are available in candle and globe forms. This innovative line of LED fixtures can be used for chandeliers, sconces, wall lights, proscenium lights and beyond.
Wireless sensors
Also on ETC’s LIGHTFAIR stand will be new additions to the Echoflex family of wireless lighting controls. The MOS Series Dual Tech Ceiling Mount Sensors bring wireless, self-powered occupancy and vacancy detection to high-bay locations. Using 360-degree detection, they can sense motion up to 2,000 square feet away in large areas.
Small offices and boardrooms can benefit from line-powered, wall-mount Echoflex OWS Wall Switch Sensors that feature 180 degrees of occupancy and vacancy detection. The OWS Sensors’ integral rocker switch can communicate wirelessly with Echoflex controllers for manual on/off lighting control and dimming, as well as occupancy control of receptacles.
New booth
To display the large number of new and debuting products, ETC employees have designed and built a new stand for the 2017 LIGHTFAIR International tradeshow. “We’ve put a lot of time into creating a space that welcomes guests to experience our products,” says ETC Architectural Market Manager Bryan Palmer. “The booth shows many of our products in-situ, so visitors can see how they can fit into their individual projects and be used for specific applications. Our team invites show-goers to check out our new stand and get demonstrations of all our products.”
For more information on ETC’s plans for the LIGHTFAIR International tradeshow, visit www.etcconnect.com/About/Events/Tradeshows/Lightfair-International.aspx.
Contact:
allison.suchon@etcconnect.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|