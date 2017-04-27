|
People
On Location Hires Kris Fox as Account Executive and Regional Manager
4/27/2017
On Location, a nationwide provider of labor and management services for exhibits, events and environments, has hired Kris Fox as Account Executive and Regional Manager. An industry veteran with more than 20 years experience, Fox will take on this dual role supporting client relationships and acting as a primary liaison between sales and field operations in Wisconsin and the surrounding areas. He will also be responsible for new business development.
Prior to joining On Location, Kris Fox owned and operated Exhibit Management Solutions, LLC (EMS), a Wisconsin-based trade show service company he founded in 1999. EMS provided I&D labor, trade show logistics and event services with offices in Milwaukee, Indianapolis, and St. Louis and operations extending throughout eight Midwestern states. Fox started his career with Skyline Displays, where he developed operational standards for the company’s distributor network turnkey asset management program and was part of a team that developed guidelines for customer care and employee conduct.
“For more than a decade, Exhibit Management Solutions has been a valued partner for On Location in the upper Midwest and Kris is a great fit for our organization,” said General Manager, Michael Mulry. “He brings tremendous experience to our team and his attention to detail will further enhance our customers’ Return On Experience (ROE).”
“Working for On Location is a natural progression. We share the same commitment to excellence on and off the show floor, and our unique approaches to the industry complement each other,” Fox added. “After 18 years running all aspects of a small business, I’m looking forward to my dual role on a national level and have great confidence that the transition for EMS’ existing customers will be seamless, transparent and of benefit to all.”
About On Location
For more than 25 years, On Location has provided nationwide labor and management services for exhibits, events and environments that deliver a positive Return on Experience (ROE) for its customers - on time and on budget – throughout the country and around the world. As a leading exhibitor assigned contractor, highly trained and experienced employees help clients develop a custom plan, adapting the company’s comprehensive processes to fit one’s unique business needs and providing nationwide continuity of hands-on service before, during and after each event. For more information, visit www.onlocationind.com.
Contact:
Contact:
mike.mulry@onlocationind.com
|
