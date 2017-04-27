|
|
|
|
|
People
mg Hires Megan Hindrum as Human Resource Coordinator
4/27/2017
mg is pleased to announce the addition of Megan Hindrum as a Human Resource Coordinator.
Hindrum, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Parkside, shared that she knew mg was the perfect fit the first time she walked in the door.
“From your first step in the door, it’s clear that mg is a creative place filled with talented people" said Hindrum. "I loved the atmosphere and everyone was very welcoming. What a perfect place for me.”
Hindrum will be responsible for onboarding new team members, administrative support and payroll administration.
mg is revered by its clients for its people and recognized for its creative, dedicated and passionate team. mg’s human resources department, led by Nancy Willis, supports the team so they can focus on clients.
For more information about mg, go to www.simplymg.com.
Contact:
bolson@simplymg.com
More information about mg...
|
|
|
|