Kevin Ruiz Joins Exhibit Systems as Account Executive for SE Wisconsin, Northern Illinois

Tweet 4/27/2017

Exhibit Systems has expanded its market presence in southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois with the hiring of Kevin Ruiz, an account executive with a background in marketing, data analysis and customer service.



Ruiz will focus on business development in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, plus the bustling counties of northern Illinois. All are filled with industrial, commercial and manufacturing enterprises that incorporate trade shows into their marketing strategies.



As an account executive with Exhibit Systems, Ruiz works with customers to create effective trade show marketing campaigns, and boost the effectiveness of their face-to-face marketing with engaging, interactive exhibits and displays. He comes to the Brookfield company from Halpin Personnel in Kenosha, where he developed strong customer relationships while recruiting and placing workers in a wide breadth of skilled and unskilled positions. He also developed and implemented marketing plans for the firm to improve its public profile and market share.



“Kevin has an engaging personal style, and a passion for service, that our customers will appreciate,” said David Jentz, Executive Vice-President of Exhibit Systems. “His strengths in building relationships, and analyzing customer needs, lend themselves to carving out a greater market share for Exhibit Systems in a region that has long been on our radar.”



Ruiz earlier worked in the Kenosha City Clerk’s office, where he focused primarily on regulatory and procedural issues around elections. He recruited and trained poll workers, oversaw poll site operations, analyzed and verified election results, and ensured compliance with state and federal laws. He began his career with Roundy’s Corp., training in operations management and personnel recruitment.



Ruiz is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with B.A. degrees in sociology and anthropology.



Exhibit Systems, a premier exhibit and display company offering one-stop service for trade shows and events, has twice been named a “Future 50” business by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. The honor recognizes fast-growing companies that drive regional economic growth.



Exhibit Systems offers comprehensive design, fabrication and support in exhibits, graphics, event design and production. Its core focus is on providing outstanding face-to-face marketing solutions and customer service through establishing and sustaining trusted partnerships with clients. Customers enjoy the convenience of online ordering and asset management of exhibit properties. Exhibit Systems also offers rental exhibits, storage, transportation and on-site installation and dismantling of exhibits. More information is available by calling (262) 432-8410 or visiting





