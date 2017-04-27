trending Sponsored Content

EDPA Foundation Accepting Scholarship Applications Through June 1

4/27/2017

The EDPA Foundation Scholarship Committee is accepting applications through June 1, 2017. The scholarships are available to industry members and their family members to help pursue university-level study.



Any immediate family member of an individual working anywhere in the exhibition industry, who has graduated or will graduate high school and has accepted attendance at a post-high school educational institute, is eligible to apply.



The EDPAF Scholarship Fund was created in 2004. To date, over 70 scholarships have been awarded nationwide, totaling more than $200,000.



More information and a link to download the application can be found at





About the EDPA Foundation

The Experiential Designers & Producers Association Foundation was formed in the spring of 2001. It is a foundation led by executives from all segments of the industry that have a common goal: the heartfelt desire to reach out to our peers in their time of need.



The Foundation supports a university scholarship program, the Randy Smith Memorial Golf Classic, and a number of other local need-based organizations. Learn more at





Contact:

MWilson@edpa.com











