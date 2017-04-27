|
Associations/Press
EDPA Foundation Accepting Scholarship Applications Through June 1
4/27/2017
The EDPA Foundation Scholarship Committee is accepting applications through June 1, 2017. The scholarships are available to industry members and their family members to help pursue university-level study.
Any immediate family member of an individual working anywhere in the exhibition industry, who has graduated or will graduate high school and has accepted attendance at a post-high school educational institute, is eligible to apply.
The EDPAF Scholarship Fund was created in 2004. To date, over 70 scholarships have been awarded nationwide, totaling more than $200,000.
More information and a link to download the application can be found at www.edpa.com/edpafoundation. If you have any questions about the program or how to apply, please contact Michelle Wilson at EDPA Foundation headquarters at MWilson@edpa.com or 203-557-6321.
About the EDPA Foundation
The Experiential Designers & Producers Association Foundation was formed in the spring of 2001. It is a foundation led by executives from all segments of the industry that have a common goal: the heartfelt desire to reach out to our peers in their time of need.
The Foundation supports a university scholarship program, the Randy Smith Memorial Golf Classic, and a number of other local need-based organizations. Learn more at www.edpa.com/edpafoundation.
Contact:
MWilson@edpa.com
More information about Exhibit Designers & Producers Association ...
