LeadsCon Employs Trade Show Ready for Audience Development

Tweet 4/27/2017

LeadsCon, an Access Intelligence trade show, is the definitive conference for vertical media, online lead generation and direct response marketing. Founded in 2007, LeadsCon showcases the best people and companies in vertical media and direct response marketing. 5000+ (3,000 for Las Vegas & 2,000 for New York) people rely each year on LeadsCon for unparalleled insights and access to marketing leaders.



Greg Dicso, Marketing Manager for LeadsCon said: “We were absolutely thrilled with the level of commitment from the entire Trade Show Ready team to drive revenue for us throughout our telemarketing campaign. The campaign was a huge success and on top of driving significant revenue, it also revealed a lot of valuable insights about some of our top advocates, that will better allow us in the future to reach them in a more effective and targeted way. Trade Show Ready went way above and beyond what they needed to deliver and were one of the most organized and efficient partners that we have worked with. I would highly recommend Trade Show Ready to anyone looking to enhance attendee acquisition.”



Trade Show Ready has been in existence for over ten years and specializes in assisting independent and association owned trade shows, conventions, and exhibitions with consistent growth. Solutions include: data cleansing, attendee acquisition, exhibitor leads and membership renewal services for associations.



For more information go to





Contact:

mail@tradeshowready.com









