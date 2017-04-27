|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Break Away From the Usual Meeting New Products
Cision Communications Cloud Launches PR Newswire Integration EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA to Sponsor CTSM Activities at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 Company News
IDEC Displays Marks 50th Anniversary with New Web Design EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Issues Call for Presentations, Submissions Due May 19 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITORFastTrak Registration Opens Shows & Events
GestureTek Health Wins Gold APEX Award at Digital Signage Expo 2017 New Products
mirabyte Presents New Software Solution for Dashboards on Digital Signage Screens Venues & Destinations
Rochester, Minnesota Convention Center Expansion Open for Business
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Shows & Events
LeadsCon Employs Trade Show Ready for Audience Development
4/27/2017
LeadsCon, an Access Intelligence trade show, is the definitive conference for vertical media, online lead generation and direct response marketing. Founded in 2007, LeadsCon showcases the best people and companies in vertical media and direct response marketing. 5000+ (3,000 for Las Vegas & 2,000 for New York) people rely each year on LeadsCon for unparalleled insights and access to marketing leaders.
Greg Dicso, Marketing Manager for LeadsCon said: “We were absolutely thrilled with the level of commitment from the entire Trade Show Ready team to drive revenue for us throughout our telemarketing campaign. The campaign was a huge success and on top of driving significant revenue, it also revealed a lot of valuable insights about some of our top advocates, that will better allow us in the future to reach them in a more effective and targeted way. Trade Show Ready went way above and beyond what they needed to deliver and were one of the most organized and efficient partners that we have worked with. I would highly recommend Trade Show Ready to anyone looking to enhance attendee acquisition.”
Trade Show Ready has been in existence for over ten years and specializes in assisting independent and association owned trade shows, conventions, and exhibitions with consistent growth. Solutions include: data cleansing, attendee acquisition, exhibitor leads and membership renewal services for associations.
For more information go to www.tradeshowready.com.
Contact:
mail@tradeshowready.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|