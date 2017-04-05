trending Sponsored Content

Quito, Ecuador Breaks Ground on New Convention Center

A few weeks ago, construction began on Quito’s Metropolitan Convention Center, an ambitious and strategic project in the heart of the capital’s Bicentennial Park that will boost the city’s offering as a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conventions & exhibitions at a regional and global level. This new build is set to be completed in the second half of 2018.



On April 6, the Metropolitan Council of Quito gave the green light by approving the metropolitan ordinance N° 086 which regulates the construction areas for the new architectural project. The new Convention Center will offer 28,000 square feet of meetings spaces, ballrooms for private and large events, hotel and office buildings, recreational spaces, and an on-site arena.



The first phase of the project is expected to be completed in approximately 14 months and encompasses 16,443 square feet and includes two lobbies: one at 1,750 square feet and the other at 1,360 square feet. When complete, the structure will include two exhibition spaces of more than 2,500 square feet with a capacity of over 4,000 people each, a multifunctional auditorium with a capacity of 800 people, an event space with 2,502 square feet with a capacity of 4,000 people, and several other work spaces.



This massive project is set to become an important part of the Quito landscape and an asset for the city as it strives to become a leading destination for meetings and conventions. Quito has already been the host of world-renowned conventions such as The United Nations Conference on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development (Habitat III), which took place in September 2016.



After multiple rounds of revisions from tourism organizations and national and international companies that operate convention centers around the globe, the Convention Center’s current design includes improvements and upgrades compared to its original layout. Some additions include extra conference rooms, expanded meeting spaces, more service areas and escalators and the possibility of a larger lobby space.



The main objective of these modification is to ensure that the new Convention Center follows the standards of the two leading international events organizations: the International Association of Conference Centers (IACC) and the International Congress & Convention Association (ICCA).



One of the most important features of the Convention Center is its ample capacity to host events. On average, the regular capacity for events in the city of Quito is of 300 people per event; the new Convention Center will host up to 12,000 people. Its large dimensions and eco-friendly technology will allow the facilities to host multiple events at the same time; increasing the efficiency and capacity of the premises.



The first construction phase is being financed by a donation made by AECON, Canada’s largest publicly traded construction company, and is headed by CEES, the Ecuadorian Council of Sustainable Construction, who chose Ekron as the official construction company for the project. Plans after finalizing the construction of the Convention Center include becoming an LEED-certified establishment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and using less water and energy.





About Quito Turismo

As the first city to be named a World Heritage Cultural Site by UNESCO in 1978, Quito boasts numerous treasures spread throughout a diverse and alluring landscape. Recently awarded South America’s Leading Destination by the World Travel Awards for the fourth consecutive year, Quito is a thriving destination that represents a unique combination of old and new. The capital city has much to offer to its visitors, including authentic culture and rich indigenous and Hispanic traditions, which are experienced in every corner of the city through its exquisite gastronomy, art, museums, theaters, architecture, boutiques and much more.



Situated at nearly 10,000 feet above sea level and boasting a rich ecosystem, Quito is surrounded by breathtaking scenes of the Andes Mountains and volcanoes, as well as Cloud Forests and lakes, home to a variety of fauna, making it an idyllic playground for nature enthusiasts. For more information, visit





