trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

Company News

New Products

Awards

Venues & Destinations

Company News

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

People

Teamwork Event Specialists Welcomes Mary Higham, CEM As Senior Director Of Events And Industry Relations

Tweet 5/4/2017

Teamwork Event Specialists, the nationwide, full-service event contractor specializing in private and corporate events as well as user group meetings and trade shows, welcomes Mary Higham, CEM as its Senior Director of Events and Industry Relations.



Teamwork Event Specialists’ goal is to exceed client expectations by ensuring each project is produced at the highest level of quality, on schedule and on budget.​ This mission greatly aligns with Ms. Higham’s extensive history and experience in the industry. ​For more than a decade, Ms. Higham has worked as a show planner for organizations such as ASIS International, AABB and the Optical Society. A graduate of the 2012 IAEE Krakoff Leadership Institute, Ms. Higham is an active member of AWE, IAEE, PCMA and ASAE. She earned the Certification in Exhibition Management designation in 2011, has served on the CEM Commission and is a member of the CEM faculty - teaching certification classes domestically and internationally. Ms. Higham is the current Director of Communications and Outreach for the IAEE DC Chapter. As Co- Founder of the Association for Women in Events, she is also a member of the Board of Directors Executive Committee. She was the 2012 recipient of the IAEE Young Professional of the Year award and has served as a panelist and speaker for several industry organizations and conferences.



Christopher A. Casconi, Vice President, National Sales at Teamwork Event Specialists says, "We are thrilled that Mary has joined our team. With our rapid expansion, the degree of leadership and experience that Mary brings will help us elevate our customer experiences and strengthen our market presence."



In her new role, Ms. Higham will increase brand exposure in the Washington, DC market and deepen Teamwork customer service and offerings while developing strategic partnerships within the events industry. She is hosting a Teamwork Event Specialists launch reception to introduce the organization to the Washington, DC area on June 8​th ​at Longview Gallery. Interested attendees are encouraged to stay tuned for RSVP details!





About Teamwork Event Specialists

Teamwork Event Specialists is a nationwide, full-service event contractor specializing in private and corporate events as well as user group meetings and trade shows. For more information, visit the Teamwork, Inc. website at ​





Contact:

mhigham@teamwork-inc.com









Teamwork Event Specialists, the nationwide, full-service event contractor specializing in private and corporate events as well as user group meetings and trade shows, welcomes Mary Higham, CEM as its Senior Director of Events and Industry Relations.Teamwork Event Specialists’ goal is to exceed client expectations by ensuring each project is produced at the highest level of quality, on schedule and on budget.​ This mission greatly aligns with Ms. Higham’s extensive history and experience in the industry. ​For more than a decade, Ms. Higham has worked as a show planner for organizations such as ASIS International, AABB and the Optical Society. A graduate of the 2012 IAEE Krakoff Leadership Institute, Ms. Higham is an active member of AWE, IAEE, PCMA and ASAE. She earned the Certification in Exhibition Management designation in 2011, has served on the CEM Commission and is a member of the CEM faculty - teaching certification classes domestically and internationally. Ms. Higham is the current Director of Communications and Outreach for the IAEE DC Chapter. As Co- Founder of the Association for Women in Events, she is also a member of the Board of Directors Executive Committee. She was the 2012 recipient of the IAEE Young Professional of the Year award and has served as a panelist and speaker for several industry organizations and conferences.Christopher A. Casconi, Vice President, National Sales at Teamwork Event Specialists says, "We are thrilled that Mary has joined our team. With our rapid expansion, the degree of leadership and experience that Mary brings will help us elevate our customer experiences and strengthen our market presence."In her new role, Ms. Higham will increase brand exposure in the Washington, DC market and deepen Teamwork customer service and offerings while developing strategic partnerships within the events industry. She is hosting a Teamwork Event Specialists launch reception to introduce the organization to the Washington, DC area on June 8​th ​at Longview Gallery. Interested attendees are encouraged to stay tuned for RSVP details!About Teamwork Event SpecialistsTeamwork Event Specialists is a nationwide, full-service event contractor specializing in private and corporate events as well as user group meetings and trade shows. For more information, visit the Teamwork, Inc. website at ​ www.teamwork-inc.com ​. Mary Higham can be contacted via email at mhigham@teamwork-inc.com. Tweet



