SMG Renews Partnership with Vanderburgh County

5/4/2017

Vanderburgh County Commissioners Bruce Ungethiem, Cheryl Musgrave and Ben Shoulders unanimously approved renewal of SMG, the world’s largest convention center management firm, to continue management of the Old National Events Plaza. The agreement is for another five years, continuing a longstanding relationship between the two entities.



“With the new infrastructure in place at the ONEP and other local developments in progress, the county is set up to succeed with this contract,” said Vanderburgh County Commissioner Bruce Ungethiem. “The investment we make along with the investment SMG has pledged creates a win-win for taxpayers and the local economy.”



“This continued partnership is further evidence that both Vanderburgh County and SMG are committed to increase utilization and economic impact providing exceptional results with best-in-class service to our clients.” said Sam Voisin, Regional Vice President of SMG. New leadership has also been chosen at the ONEP. Alexis Berggren has been selected as General Manager for the facility. She comes to Evansville from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she served as Director of Event Services. In that position, Berggren directed all event management and exhibitor services activities for the three million square foot convention center. Prior to her appointment in New Orleans, Berggren served as the Director of Operations and Event Services for the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. She has worked as the primary liaison for high-profile events including internationally recognized award shows such as the Oscars.



“Alexis brings tremendous energy, passion and creativity to the ONEP and will utilize her in-depth knowledge of venue management to advance the mission of Vanderburgh County and SMG,” said Voisin. The new agreement and leadership will help both the County and SMG refocus and target expanded opportunities that can now be realized due to a newly opened headquarter hotel and recent facility improvements.





About SMG

Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to more than 230 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the MercedesBenz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit





