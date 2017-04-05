trending Sponsored Content

Paul Hanlon, President of BlueHive, Recognized as Innovator of the Year by the Worcester Business Journal

Tweet 5/4/2017

Paul Hanlon, President of BlueHive, was recently recognized as Innovator of the Year by the Worcester Business Journal.



Hanlon, 58, has been in the exhibit and event industry for over 35 years, creating and expanding two multi-million dollar companies in the process. However, it was his creative and unique approach to the industry, rather that his extensive volume of work, that was the driving factor behind the recognition.







Just under a year ago, BlueHive complemented its existing trade show and millwork capacities by launching BlueHive Media, a digital media agency specializing in social media, video and rebranding. It is this ability to think outside the box, or, as they say at the Hive, around the box, that makes Hanlon’s business model so exciting.



In receiving the award, a visibly moved Hanlon spoke about how his people come first, and that without the BlueHive team and the belief and support of his family, he never have achieved the success he knows today.



For more information about BlueHive, go to





Contact:

afinlay@blue-hive.com









