People
Ion Exhibits Adds Two to Staff, Launches New Web Site
5/4/2017
Ion Exhibits of Itasca, IL today announced the hiring of two new additions to their staff. Eric Christiansen has been hired as Estimator. Eric will oversee all project estimating for new and existing clients. April Gricus has also been added to the ever-growing Project Management team. April will be working as Project Manager.
“These two great new additions to the Ion family are welcome additions as we continue to grow and expand.,” said Ion Exhibits President & CEO Kevin Fett. “Both April and Eric bring a wide depth of industry knowledge to their roles and we could not be more excited to have them join Team Ion.”
Mr. Christiansen comes to Ion after spending several years as estimating manager at Derse, LAB Exhibits, and Star Incorporated. Eric has a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida in architectural design.
Ms. Gricus arrives to Ion after spending several years in project management at United Displaycraft. She over 10 years of experience in project management and construction management. April has certifications in Inventory Control, Purchasing, and Supply Chain Management. New Web Site
Ion Exhibits' web site has been completely revitalized from the ground up. Every aspect of our business model has been re-energized to better serve our clients and engage with our future customers. Discover why we are so excited to build our company and we look forward to earning your trust and help YOU enable your vision!
About Ion Exhibits
Founded in 1991, Ion Exhibits, a leading North American innovative exhibit and brand environment solutions provider, was established to provide award-winning solutions to nationally recognized brands and companies. Winner of numerous design awards and a technological leader in the industry, Ion Exhibits is focused on building engaging and energized exhibits that enable our customers to achieve their goals. For more information, please visit www.ionexhibits.com.
Contact:
michael.larmon@ionexhibits.com
