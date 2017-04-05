trending Sponsored Content

Stretch Shapes Releases 2D Forms for Projection Mapping and Stage Design

Stretch Shapes would like to introduce you to our latest product innovation, 2D Forms. This collection of framed goods is available in over 200 shapes and sizes, offering a variety of resources for A/V technicians and stage designers.



“I am truly proud of what we’ve done here with our 2D Forms," said Niko Mantele, CEO and Founder of Stretch Shapes. "Creating solutions like this for the A/V industry is something we pride ourselves on here at Stretch Shapes and look forward to seeing these at live events in the near future.”



Stretch Shapes’ 2D forms are the perfect solution to creating a unique stage design with ease. The pre-configured collection of shapes are framed using thick walled 1.5” aluminum round tubing that bolts together and then mounts onto sturdy baseplates. A stout frame construction ensures your 2D Form stands securely upright and is safe on stage. It’s covered with a pillow case styled skin that has been accurately computer cut from premium stretch fabric. The skin then slides over the top and closes with a zipper underneath the bottom tube to produce a wrinkle free and tight surface. Have your 2D Form shine by adding projection mapping and/or lighting systems. CAD files can be sent ahead of time so your video or lighting designers can prepare for the show ahead of delivery.



For more information on Stretch Shapes’ 2D Forms, please visit





About Stretch Shapes

Stretch Shapes proudly manufactures custom décor and offers design solutions for all manner of events. Utilizing a highly skilled design team, aluminum fabrication department, dedicated seamstresses and cutting edge technology, Stretch Shapes is poised to bring your ideas to life. For more information, visit





Contact:

kyle.h@stretchshapes.net









