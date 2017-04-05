|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Issues Call for Presentations, Submissions Due May 19 Company News
IDEC Displays Marks 50th Anniversary with New Web Design Company News
SummitSync Developing New Event Success Solution on Microsoft Azure New Products
mirabyte Presents New Software Solution for Dashboards on Digital Signage Screens Awards
mg Receives American Web Design Award Venues & Destinations
Rochester, Minnesota Convention Center Expansion Open for Business Company News
MCH Group Acquires MC2, a Leading Event Marketing Service Provider in the U.S. Shows & Events
Mimaki USA to Preview 3D Printer Technology at International Sign Expo 2017
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products
Stretch Shapes Releases 2D Forms for Projection Mapping and Stage Design
5/4/2017
Stretch Shapes would like to introduce you to our latest product innovation, 2D Forms. This collection of framed goods is available in over 200 shapes and sizes, offering a variety of resources for A/V technicians and stage designers.
“I am truly proud of what we’ve done here with our 2D Forms," said Niko Mantele, CEO and Founder of Stretch Shapes. "Creating solutions like this for the A/V industry is something we pride ourselves on here at Stretch Shapes and look forward to seeing these at live events in the near future.”
Stretch Shapes’ 2D forms are the perfect solution to creating a unique stage design with ease. The pre-configured collection of shapes are framed using thick walled 1.5” aluminum round tubing that bolts together and then mounts onto sturdy baseplates. A stout frame construction ensures your 2D Form stands securely upright and is safe on stage. It’s covered with a pillow case styled skin that has been accurately computer cut from premium stretch fabric. The skin then slides over the top and closes with a zipper underneath the bottom tube to produce a wrinkle free and tight surface. Have your 2D Form shine by adding projection mapping and/or lighting systems. CAD files can be sent ahead of time so your video or lighting designers can prepare for the show ahead of delivery.
For more information on Stretch Shapes’ 2D Forms, please visit www.stretchshapes.net/2d-forms/, or watch this video on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=exOqpLl_X30
About Stretch Shapes
Stretch Shapes proudly manufactures custom décor and offers design solutions for all manner of events. Utilizing a highly skilled design team, aluminum fabrication department, dedicated seamstresses and cutting edge technology, Stretch Shapes is poised to bring your ideas to life. For more information, visit www.stretchshapes.net.
Contact:
kyle.h@stretchshapes.net
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|