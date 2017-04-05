|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
|
|
|
Associations/Press
HCEA Issues Call for Nominations for 2017-2018 Board of Directors
5/4/2017
The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association is pleased to announce the Call for Nominations for the 2017-2018 Board of Directors.
Members may nominate themselves or other members of HCEA for consideration. To do so, please fill out the HCEA Board of Directors Nomination Form to capture your interest: www.hcea.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/2017-Call-for-Nominations.pdf
If you wish to nominate yourself, please provide a brief biography and include why you believe you should be elected to the Board. If you would like to nominate another member, please provide a statement in support of your nominee. For either type of nomination, a paragraph must be provided detailing the nominee’s participation in HCEA activities.
All submissions are due prior to Friday, June 2, 2017.
Thank you for taking part in this exciting and important process. For questions, please contact Kristen Leikwold, Membership Concierge at kleikwold@hcea.org or 703-935-1961.
For more information about HCEA, go to www.hcea.org.
Contact:
kleikwold@hcea.org
|
|
|
|