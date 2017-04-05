|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Will Kick Off Mayo Civic Center’s Grand Opening Celebration on May 4
5/4/2017
A community celebration to recognize the Grand Opening of the convention center expansion at the Mayo Civic Center will get underway at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 with a public Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in the center’s brand-new ballroom.
Speakers at the Ribbon Cutting will include:
The City of Rochester, Mayo Civic Center, and the Rochester Convention & Visitors Bureau are cohosting the Grand Opening celebration, which is free and open to the public. The Rochester Art Center and the Rochester Civic Theatre are also hosting fun family activities during the celebration.
Please click here for an earlier media release detailing the new venues and features of the completed Mayo Civic Center expansion project, which nearly doubled the facility’s capacity for hosting events.
Media representatives are invited to film the Ribbon Cutting ceremony and to independently tour and film the parts of the building that are open to the public during the event. Please call Megan Malugani at 507-251-6599 if you have any questions or need assistance during the Grand Opening.
The Rochester Convention & Visitors Bureau is the official marketing agency for the city of Rochester, responsible for destination sales and marketing efforts. The RCVB works to encourage conventions, meetings, sporting events and business travel to Rochester and provides travel-planning support for the patients of Mayo Clinic. The Convention & Visitors Bureau offers comprehensive information about lodging, dining, special events, activities and local attractions. For more information, www.VisitRochesterMN.com.
Contact:
mmalugani@rochestercvb.org
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|