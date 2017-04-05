trending Sponsored Content

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Will Kick Off Mayo Civic Center’s Grand Opening Celebration on May 4

Tweet 5/4/2017

A community celebration to recognize the Grand Opening of the convention center expansion at the Mayo Civic Center will get underway at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 with a public Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in the center’s brand-new ballroom.



Speakers at the Ribbon Cutting will include: Rochester Mayor Ardell F. Brede

Lt. Governor Tina Smith

Dr. John T. Wald, Mayo Clinic

Marv Mitchell, Chair of the Mayo Civic Center Commission

Joe Powers, Chair of the Rochester Convention & Visitors Bureau After the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, the Grand Opening festivities will include guided tours, music by local musician Annie Mack, refreshments, a “Did You Know?” scavenger hunt, a photo booth, face painting, a construction highlight video, a handprint mural community art project, theatre games, and more. The event will conclude with a fireworks display at dusk. The event will take place rain or shine.



The City of Rochester, Mayo Civic Center, and the Rochester Convention & Visitors Bureau are cohosting the Grand Opening celebration, which is free and open to the public. The Rochester Art Center and the Rochester Civic Theatre are also hosting fun family activities during the celebration.



Please



Media representatives are invited to film the Ribbon Cutting ceremony and to independently tour and film the parts of the building that are open to the public during the event. Please call Megan Malugani at 507-251-6599 if you have any questions or need assistance during the Grand Opening.



The Rochester Convention & Visitors Bureau is the official marketing agency for the city of Rochester, responsible for destination sales and marketing efforts. The RCVB works to encourage conventions, meetings, sporting events and business travel to Rochester and provides travel-planning support for the patients of Mayo Clinic. The Convention & Visitors Bureau offers comprehensive information about lodging, dining, special events, activities and local attractions. For more information, www.VisitRochesterMN.com





Contact:

mmalugani@rochestercvb.org









