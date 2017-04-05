trending Sponsored Content

New Services, New Faces, New Pricing Model from The Expo Group

Tweet 5/4/2017

With a relentless focus on growth-focused strategic design, The Expo Group is pleased to announce the addition of strategic positioning services, experiential audience engagement activations and audio-visual production expertise along with a new pay-for-performance pricing model.



“Corporate brands and associations face new challenges in the competitive landscape, and we are positioning our company to help event professionals navigate solution-choice overload,” says The Expo Group President and Chief Operating Officer Randy Pekowski, “just as we did when our company was founded to implement a solution that simplified the exhibitor service ordering model.



“Through the design and execution of compelling experiences, our team works holistically to help others perform at a higher level and grow their revenues with minimal risk. We work how our clients like to work, and now we do so with an even broader scope of capabilities and a commitment to investment.”



In expanding its suite of services, The Expo Group has introduced a new team with rich experiential event and global brand experience. This team, The Expo Group’s Level 5, will help take events and audiences into the 5th era of human society, that of the Imagination Age. In strategically designing participant experiences from ideas to action to results -- with a mind to what they should Think, Do, Feel, Keep and Share -- The Expo Group and its Level 5 team make the mundane become memorable, the same-old become innovative.



Joining The Expo Group are Mike McCauley, Executive Vice President, Creative, Level 5; Michael Preston, Executive Vice President, National Accounts, Level 5; and Gary Wokas, Executive Vice President, Operations, Level 5. Based in Chicago, this team has experience with TBA Global and FreemanXP, producing events global companies, associations and higher education institutions.



“We are committed to helping events grow,” Pekowski says. “We are launching a new pricing model for these additional services to show the nature of our commitment to solving real problems. We are investing resources and dollars into the success of our clientele.”



The Expo Group’s new Pay-for-Performance Pricing model includes an ROI calculator for organizers seeking to grow attendance, exhibit and sponsor revenue. Clients willing to make an investment in growing attendance through the use of marketing technologies, for instance, will find The Expo Group a ready and willing investment partner as it contributes to the long-term health of the event.



Learn more about how The Expo Group can help you perform at higher level Today, Tomorrow, and Together on





About The Expo Group

The Expo Group is a trusted exposition, exhibits and events partner that invests in clients to help them grow attendee, sponsorship and exhibits revenue by creating compelling experiences from ideas to design to execution to results. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin/San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at





Contact:

ddoody@theexpogroup.com











