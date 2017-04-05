trending Sponsored Content

Austin Convention and Visitors Bureau Rebrands to 'Visit Austin'

Tweet 5/4/2017

Starting today, the Austin Convention and Visitors Bureau (Austin CVB) will answer to a new name: Visit Austin. With Austin’s emergence as a premiere destination for visitors and meeting planners, research indicates this change will make it even more noticeable.



“Our ultimate goal in changing our name to ‘Visit Austin’ was to make it easier for visitors and meeting planners alike to find relevant information and resources when researching Austin as a destination,” said Tom Noonan, President and CEO of Visit Austin. “Convention and visitors bureaus all over the U.S. are moving away from the traditional CVB titles because the terminology doesn’t truly capture the role of what we are trying to accomplish, especially in Austin. We want people to visit Austin and see the amazing things we are doing here as a leisure, meetings and conventions destination.”



Visit Austin is only an organizational name change as we are still Austin Convention and Visitors Bureau doing business as Visit Austin. Austin CVB has been identified on social media channels as “Visit Austin” and will now use the title for their rebranding, logos, advertising and marketing campaigns.





About Visit Austin

Visit Austin is the official destination marketing and sales organization for the City of Austin. An accredited member of the Destination Marketing Association International, Visit Austin is charged with marketing Austin nationally and internationally as a premier business and leisure destination, thus enriching our community's overall quality of life. In 2015, the greater Austin MSA welcomed 24.1 million visitors who contributed to $7 billion in economic impact and 124,000 jobs. For more information on Visit Austin, visit





Contact:

