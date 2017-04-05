|
|
|
|
|
People
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group Adds Promotional Product Industry Veteran John Lundberg to Sales Team
5/4/2017
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, one of North America’s leading trade suppliers and manufacturers of display, exhibit and event solutions, announces that John Lundberg has joined the company’s sales team as National Sales Manager for its Promotional Distributor Customer Segment.
Lundberg has a proven record of success in sales and marketing roles at a number of Promotional Product Suppliers beginning with Top 20 Supplier Galaxy Line in Minneapolis, MN in the 80’s, a drinkware line where he was VP of Marketing for ten years. His later roles at Duratec, Sabina, Bag Makers, and Showdown Displays have all contributed to growth of these lines.
Lundberg joins Orbus as part of a national sales team of over 60 representatives, all providing award-winning customer service to Orbus’ reseller network. He brings knowledge of the industry necessary to support the company’s efforts in serving the promotional products industry.
“I look forward to helping Orbus further develop their already extensive product line and services for the promotional products industry, and to seeing familiar industry faces at tradeshows in the coming months,” said Lundberg.
About Orbus
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group is a market-leading, privately owned group of companies that specialize in the manufacture and trade only supply of portable modular and custom modular exhibit and display products, g raphics and solutions. Companies and brands within the group include Orbus365®, SignPro Systems®, Origin® and Nimlok®. Orbus is a proud member of the ISA, SGIA, ASI, PPAI, UPIC, SAGE and EDPA; the company boasts G7 Master IDEAlliance certification and is registered to ISO 9001:2008 for the highest manufacturing quality standards and ISO 14001:2004 for its environmental management system and “green” efforts. Orbus’ supply and manufacturing facilities reside in Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit www.orbus.com.
Contact:
kaylinj@orbus.com
More information about Orbus Exhibit & Display Group...
|
|
|
|
|
|
