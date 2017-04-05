trending Sponsored Content

K2 Hires Jim Roberts as Project Manager

5/4/2017

With K2 Design and Fabrication’s continued growth as a company, it was time to make the addition of a new Project Manager. K2 believes in having employees with great work ethic and proficient skills to help run a well-oiled facility. This was no exception in hiring their new Project Manager, Jim Roberts.



Jim Roberts has extensive and relevant skills from his 20+ years of experience working at companies that include Sparks, GES, and DisplayWorks as an industry related Builder, Production Manager, Estimator, and specific to his current role – a Project Manager. K2 knows a Project Manager needs to be on his or her toes at all times – being able to keep up with this fast-paced industry, be well-organized, be team-oriented, have leadership qualities, and can communicate effectively with the team and the clients. K2 is pleased to have hired on Jim Roberts who fulfills this role within the company.



David King, President and Co-Founder of K2 Design and Fabrication, shares K2’s excitement to have Jim Roberts join their team, “Jim brings value to the team with his skills. We’re excited to have him on board. Project Managers have an integral role to oversee each project and help ensure everything runs smoothly – which is important for us and our clients.”





About K2 Design and Fabrication

Founded in 2002, K2 Design and Fabrication is a family owned full-service exhibit house that designs and fabricates trades show, museums, corporate interiors and corporate events. K2’s core values are not just stated but practiced. Quality – meeting or exceeding internal and external customer expectations

Responsibility – taking 100% ownership for behaviors, decisions, and results without blaming or justifying

Integrity – keeping our promises and doing the right thing

Respect – listening and understanding another person’s point of view

Teamwork – working together to achieve results K2 Design and Fabrication offers the highest quality custom exhibits and designs. K2 is big enough to get the job done, and small enough to answer the door. Located in Corona, CA K2 Fabrication serves clients nationwide. For more information, go to





Contact:

BWhite@k2fabrication.com









