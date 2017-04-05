|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Checklist for Exhibitors: Measurement 101 EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Issues Call for Presentations, Submissions Due May 19 Company News
IDEC Displays Marks 50th Anniversary with New Web Design Company News
SummitSync Developing New Event Success Solution on Microsoft Azure New Products
mirabyte Presents New Software Solution for Dashboards on Digital Signage Screens Awards
mg Receives American Web Design Award Venues & Destinations
Rochester, Minnesota Convention Center Expansion Open for Business Company News
MCH Group Acquires MC2, a Leading Event Marketing Service Provider in the U.S. Shows & Events
Mimaki USA to Preview 3D Printer Technology at International Sign Expo 2017
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
K2 Hires Jim Roberts as Project Manager
5/4/2017
With K2 Design and Fabrication’s continued growth as a company, it was time to make the addition of a new Project Manager. K2 believes in having employees with great work ethic and proficient skills to help run a well-oiled facility. This was no exception in hiring their new Project Manager, Jim Roberts.
Jim Roberts has extensive and relevant skills from his 20+ years of experience working at companies that include Sparks, GES, and DisplayWorks as an industry related Builder, Production Manager, Estimator, and specific to his current role – a Project Manager. K2 knows a Project Manager needs to be on his or her toes at all times – being able to keep up with this fast-paced industry, be well-organized, be team-oriented, have leadership qualities, and can communicate effectively with the team and the clients. K2 is pleased to have hired on Jim Roberts who fulfills this role within the company.
David King, President and Co-Founder of K2 Design and Fabrication, shares K2’s excitement to have Jim Roberts join their team, “Jim brings value to the team with his skills. We’re excited to have him on board. Project Managers have an integral role to oversee each project and help ensure everything runs smoothly – which is important for us and our clients.”
About K2 Design and Fabrication
Founded in 2002, K2 Design and Fabrication is a family owned full-service exhibit house that designs and fabricates trades show, museums, corporate interiors and corporate events. K2’s core values are not just stated but practiced.
Contact:
BWhite@k2fabrication.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|