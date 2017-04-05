WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
Topics Magazine Find It EXHIBITORLIVE eTrak FastTrak Certification Awards News Advertise
News
Breaking
News
Sponsored
Content
Associations/
Press
Awards
Company
News
International
New
Products
People
Shows
& Events
Venues
& Destinations
EXHIBITOR
News
trending
Sponsored Content
Checklist for Exhibitors: Measurement 101 EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Issues Call for Presentations, Submissions Due May 19 Company News
IDEC Displays Marks 50th Anniversary with New Web Design Company News
SummitSync Developing New Event Success Solution on Microsoft Azure New Products
mirabyte Presents New Software Solution for Dashboards on Digital Signage Screens Awards
mg Receives American Web Design Award Venues & Destinations
Rochester, Minnesota Convention Center Expansion Open for Business Company News
MCH Group Acquires MC2, a Leading Event Marketing Service Provider in the U.S. Shows & Events
Mimaki USA to Preview 3D Printer Technology at International Sign Expo 2017
submit your news
email newsletter
People
K2 Hires Jim Roberts as Project Manager
5/4/2017
With K2 Design and Fabrication’s continued growth as a company, it was time to make the addition of a new Project Manager. K2 believes in having employees with great work ethic and proficient skills to help run a well-oiled facility. This was no exception in hiring their new Project Manager, Jim Roberts.

Jim Roberts Jim Roberts has extensive and relevant skills from his 20+ years of experience working at companies that include Sparks, GES, and DisplayWorks as an industry related Builder, Production Manager, Estimator, and specific to his current role – a Project Manager. K2 knows a Project Manager needs to be on his or her toes at all times – being able to keep up with this fast-paced industry, be well-organized, be team-oriented, have leadership qualities, and can communicate effectively with the team and the clients. K2 is pleased to have hired on Jim Roberts who fulfills this role within the company.

David King, President and Co-Founder of K2 Design and Fabrication, shares K2’s excitement to have Jim Roberts join their team, “Jim brings value to the team with his skills. We’re excited to have him on board. Project Managers have an integral role to oversee each project and help ensure everything runs smoothly – which is important for us and our clients.”


About K2 Design and Fabrication
Founded in 2002, K2 Design and Fabrication is a family owned full-service exhibit house that designs and fabricates trades show, museums, corporate interiors and corporate events. K2’s core values are not just stated but practiced.
  • Quality – meeting or exceeding internal and external customer expectations
  • Responsibility – taking 100% ownership for behaviors, decisions, and results without blaming or justifying
  • Integrity – keeping our promises and doing the right thing
  • Respect – listening and understanding another person’s point of view
  • Teamwork – working together to achieve results
K2 Design and Fabrication offers the highest quality custom exhibits and designs. K2 is big enough to get the job done, and small enough to answer the door. Located in Corona, CA K2 Fabrication serves clients nationwide. For more information, go to www.k2fabrication.com.


Contact:
BWhite@k2fabrication.com






FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
Exhibit Producers
The Pineapple Agency
Carpet
Xpert Trade Show Carpet
Modular Exhibit Systems
Abex Exhibits
3D Product Demonstrations
Kaon Interactive
>> More Products



Join the EXHIBITOR Community Search the Site
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
 MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
 FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
 EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
 ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
 FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
 CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
 AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
 NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott