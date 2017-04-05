|
Company News
St. Joseph Communications Releases 2017 'Think Beyond Content' Trend Report
5/4/2017
Today, St. Joseph Communications is proud to announce the release of their 2017 Think Beyond Content trend report. Using over 60 global examples, this trend report explores Brands that are not only thinking of a world beyond simply building content, but are also focusing on how partnerships, technology, transparency and building engaged communities are essential.
"Today's consumers are empowered like never before, armed with technologies and platforms that inform every aspect of their lives. As a result, we're seeing the blurred lines between editorial and sponsored content, consumer and influencer, and even between brand and publisher," says Michael Chase, Chief Marketing Officer at St. Joseph Communications. "Ultimately, this reality prompts brands, publications, and platforms to evolve and create highly immersive, personalized and engaging content ecosystems that connect and unite audiences."
The trends outlined within the"2017 Think Beyond Content" trend report include:
About St. Joseph Communications
St. Joseph Communications is spearheading transformational change by redefining the way in which organizations connect with their customers. Our omnichannel marketing approach lets us build solutions and ecosystems anchored by people, technology and insight that intuitively merge all data and visual assets to create multichannel publishing solutions for all mediums. This gives marketers the opportunity to be more efficient at creating and grouping content while focusing on strategy and analytics. By redefining how brands develop experiences, we build sales, boost loyalty and create evangelists across all communications channels and technologies. We transform the way Brands engage with People.
Contact:
tony.naldinho@stjoseph.com
