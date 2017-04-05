trending Sponsored Content

The Trade Group Launches the Siena Island Display

Tweet 5/4/2017

The Trade Group is adding three new island exhibits this year for the trade show exhibitor that wants to make a big impact on a smaller budget. Generic trade show displays disappear on the trade show floor and don’t deliver the traffic exhibitors need to meet lead generation and revenue goals. On the other hand, custom exhibits can become cost-prohibitive for event marketers who are juggling shrinking budgets or need to be in two places at the same time.



The first of the three is the 20x20’ METALLI® Siena, and it is available for purchase or rental. It is a high-end, custom-looking, island exhibit at an affordable price.



Over the years, The Trade Group has continued to enhance the flexibility of the METALLI line’s signature, time-tested, aluminum extrusion system. It is easy to modify the functionality of the Siena island exhibit, because the modular aluminum extrusions were designed to accommodate a variety of accessories, including shelving, video monitors, kiosks, graphics and more.



Since the sturdy extrusions require no special modifications to install a video monitor here or a branded graphic there, the Siena can be customized in a costeffective fashion for a trade show exhibit rental or purchase.



In addition, the Siena display requires no rigging, unless the complementary hanging sign is chosen.



One of the key benefits of a 20’x20’ island style trade show display is visitors can access the booth from all four aisles. Brand messaging is also viewable from every angle, both inside and outside of the space.



The Siena display design also includes two impressive, overhead bridges with recessed LED lighting that meet in one corner. The Trade Group even included a lockable storage room in that corner, so exhibitors can safely secure valuables and supplies.



As with most any exhibit in The Trade Group’s METALLI line, the Siena island display design offers endless options for customization.



Call The Trade Group at 800-343-2005, or visit their website, for more information on the new METALLI Siena 20’x20’ island kit.





About The Trade Group

The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of faceto-face experiences. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, video production, exhibit accessories, strategic marketing and more. For more information go to





Contact:

