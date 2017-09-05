trending Sponsored Content

Awards, EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of the 31st Annual Exhibit Design Awards

Tweet 5/9/2017

EXHIBITOR magazine is proud to announce the following winners in its annual Exhibit Design Awards competition.



Established in 1986, the Exhibit Design Awards honor the world's best trade show exhibit designs. The program, which offers 16 categories, is judged by internationally renowned designers from a variety of disciplines. Winners receive a custom trophy and are featured in the May issue of EXHIBITOR. For more information on the competition, visit



EDGE Award (Exhibit Design and Graphics Excellence)

Munchkin Inc.

Category: International Exhibit

Exhibitor: Munchkin Inc.

Show: Kind and Jugend 2016

Design: Pinnacle Exhibits Inc.

Fabrication: Artica B.V.



Gold Award

Faraday & Future Inc.

Category: Double-Deck Exhibit

Exhibitor: Faraday & Future Inc.

Show: International Consumer Electronics Show 2016

Design: Ball-Nogues Studio

Design/Fabrication: Pinnacle Exhibits Inc.



Gold Award

Two Parts LLC

Category: Small Budget

Exhibitor: Two Parts LLC

Show: International Contemporary Furniture Fair 2016

Design/Fabrication: Two Parts LLC



Gold Award

Intel Corp.

Category: Excellent Element/Application

Exhibitor: Intel Corp.

Show: Mobile World Congress 2016

Design: 2LK Design Ltd.; Jason Bruges Studio

Fabrication: Level Exhibitions Ltd.



Silver Award

Doka GmbH

Category: Double-Deck Exhibit

Exhibitor: Doka GmbH

Show: Bauma 2016

Design: Shop Consult (a division of Umdasch Shopfitting Group GmbH)

Fabrication: Atelier Damboeck Messebau GmbH



Silver Award

The Rocket Science Group LLC (dba MailChimp)

Category: Island Exhibit

Exhibitor: The Rocket Science Group LLC (dba MailChimp)

Show: Internet Retailer Conference and Exhibition 2016

Design: Calamity LLC

Fabrication: Hamilton Exhibits LLC



Silver Award

Cisco Systems Inc.

Category: Double-Deck Exhibit

Exhibitor: Cisco Systems Inc.

Show: International Broadcasting Convention 2016

Design: Mirror Show Management

Fabrication: Display International Schwendinger GmbH & Co. KG



Silver Award

Insta Elektro GmbH

Category: International Designer

Exhibitor: Insta Elektro GmbH

Show: Light and Building 2016

Design/Fabrication: Ueberholz GmbH



Silver Award

Ledvance GmbH

Category: Use of Storytelling

Exhibitor: Ledvance GmbH

Show: Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2016

Design: BachmannKern & Partner

Fabrication: Manuel de la Rosa GmbH



Bronze Award

Studio Cima

Category: International Designer

Exhibitor: Studio Cima

Show: Hong Kong International Lighting Fair 2016

Design: Studio Cima

Fabrication: Milton Exhibits Group



Bronze Award

Genentech Inc. (Breathing Wall)

Category: Excellent Element/Application

Exhibiror: Genentech Inc.

Show: American Thoracic Society Annual Meeting 2016

Design/Fabrication: Taylor Manufacturing Industries Inc. (The Taylor Group)



Bronze Award

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Category: Experiential Exhibit

Exhibitor: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Show: Electronic Entertainment Expo 2016

Design/Fabrication: Freddie Georges Production Group



Bronze Award

Kikkerland Design Inc.

Category: Small Booth

Exhibitor: Kikkerland Design Inc.

Show: International Contemporary Furniture Fair 2016

Design: FormNation LLC

Fabrication: The New Motor



Bronze Award

Volvo Group Colombia S.A.S.

Category: Green Exhibit

Exhibitor: Volvo Group Colombia S.A.S.

Show: Feria Internacional de Transporte Corferias 2015 (Fitrans)

Design/Fabrication: Deko Solutions S.A.S.



Bronze Award

SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic) Turkey Enerji A.S.

Category: International Designer

Exhibitor: SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic) Turkey Enerji A.S.

Show: Caspian International Oil and Gas Exhibition, 2016

Design/Fabrication: Terminal Design







About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com









