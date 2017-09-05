|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
3 Reasons Why Your Face-to-Face Marketing Plan Needs a Creative Brief Awards
mg Receives American Web Design Award Company News
SummitSync Developing New Event Success Solution on Microsoft Azure Company News
MCH Group Acquires MC2, a Leading Event Marketing Service Provider in the U.S. Shows & Events
Mimaki USA to Preview 3D Printer Technology at International Sign Expo 2017 New Products
Best Booth Draw, Ever Introduces Trade Show Marketing Handwriting Analysis App Venues & Destinations
LACC Honored by LADWP For Water Management Project Shows & Events
LeadsCon Employs Trade Show Ready for Audience Development Company News
etouches Poises For Growth, Expands Leadership Team
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards, EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of the 31st Annual Exhibit Design Awards
5/9/2017
EXHIBITOR magazine is proud to announce the following winners in its annual Exhibit Design Awards competition.
Established in 1986, the Exhibit Design Awards honor the world's best trade show exhibit designs. The program, which offers 16 categories, is judged by internationally renowned designers from a variety of disciplines. Winners receive a custom trophy and are featured in the May issue of EXHIBITOR. For more information on the competition, visit www.exhibitoronline.com/awards/eda.
EDGE Award (Exhibit Design and Graphics Excellence)
Munchkin Inc.
Category: International Exhibit
Exhibitor: Munchkin Inc.
Show: Kind and Jugend 2016
Design: Pinnacle Exhibits Inc.
Fabrication: Artica B.V.
Gold Award
Faraday & Future Inc.
Category: Double-Deck Exhibit
Exhibitor: Faraday & Future Inc.
Show: International Consumer Electronics Show 2016
Design: Ball-Nogues Studio
Design/Fabrication: Pinnacle Exhibits Inc.
Gold Award
Two Parts LLC
Category: Small Budget
Exhibitor: Two Parts LLC
Show: International Contemporary Furniture Fair 2016
Design/Fabrication: Two Parts LLC
Gold Award
Intel Corp.
Category: Excellent Element/Application
Exhibitor: Intel Corp.
Show: Mobile World Congress 2016
Design: 2LK Design Ltd.; Jason Bruges Studio
Fabrication: Level Exhibitions Ltd.
Silver Award
Doka GmbH
Category: Double-Deck Exhibit
Exhibitor: Doka GmbH
Show: Bauma 2016
Design: Shop Consult (a division of Umdasch Shopfitting Group GmbH)
Fabrication: Atelier Damboeck Messebau GmbH
Silver Award
The Rocket Science Group LLC (dba MailChimp)
Category: Island Exhibit
Exhibitor: The Rocket Science Group LLC (dba MailChimp)
Show: Internet Retailer Conference and Exhibition 2016
Design: Calamity LLC
Fabrication: Hamilton Exhibits LLC
Silver Award
Cisco Systems Inc.
Category: Double-Deck Exhibit
Exhibitor: Cisco Systems Inc.
Show: International Broadcasting Convention 2016
Design: Mirror Show Management
Fabrication: Display International Schwendinger GmbH & Co. KG
Silver Award
Insta Elektro GmbH
Category: International Designer
Exhibitor: Insta Elektro GmbH
Show: Light and Building 2016
Design/Fabrication: Ueberholz GmbH
Silver Award
Ledvance GmbH
Category: Use of Storytelling
Exhibitor: Ledvance GmbH
Show: Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2016
Design: BachmannKern & Partner
Fabrication: Manuel de la Rosa GmbH
Bronze Award
Studio Cima
Category: International Designer
Exhibitor: Studio Cima
Show: Hong Kong International Lighting Fair 2016
Design: Studio Cima
Fabrication: Milton Exhibits Group
Bronze Award
Genentech Inc. (Breathing Wall)
Category: Excellent Element/Application
Exhibiror: Genentech Inc.
Show: American Thoracic Society Annual Meeting 2016
Design/Fabrication: Taylor Manufacturing Industries Inc. (The Taylor Group)
Bronze Award
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
Category: Experiential Exhibit
Exhibitor: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
Show: Electronic Entertainment Expo 2016
Design/Fabrication: Freddie Georges Production Group
Bronze Award
Kikkerland Design Inc.
Category: Small Booth
Exhibitor: Kikkerland Design Inc.
Show: International Contemporary Furniture Fair 2016
Design: FormNation LLC
Fabrication: The New Motor
Bronze Award
Volvo Group Colombia S.A.S.
Category: Green Exhibit
Exhibitor: Volvo Group Colombia S.A.S.
Show: Feria Internacional de Transporte Corferias 2015 (Fitrans)
Design/Fabrication: Deko Solutions S.A.S.
Bronze Award
SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic) Turkey Enerji A.S.
Category: International Designer
Exhibitor: SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic) Turkey Enerji A.S.
Show: Caspian International Oil and Gas Exhibition, 2016
Design/Fabrication: Terminal Design
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|