Pembroke Pines Opens New Charles F. Dodge City Center

Tweet 5/11/2017

The Charles F. Dodge City Center managed by SMG, the worldwide leader of public assembly facility management, has opened in Pembroke Pines, Fla., the second largest city in Broward County.



Leveraging their long-standing success and market knowledge at the Broward County Greater Ft. Lauderdale Convention Center, SMG has teamed with the Broward Center for the Performing Arts – recognized nationally for its leadership in arts and entertainment as well as its innovative approaches to community engagement.







Designed to accommodate banquets, conventions, meetings, tradeshows and performance events, the new 175,000 square-foot Charles F. Dodge City Center features the impressive Great Hall which offers room for more than 3,200 guests seated theater style, 2,400 for concerts, 1,300 classroom style, 1,120 banquet style and more than 100 exhibits for trade shows.



Opening concerts included DRUMLine Live! and One Night of Queen with future performances of Kool & The Gang, Kansas and Shopkins Live! currently on sale.



The Charles F. Dodge City Center is located at 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines. For more information visit





