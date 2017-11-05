trending Sponsored Content

KC Celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week

Tweet 5/11/2017

Kansas City is joining millions across the country in celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), a seven-day campaign that champions hospitality industry professionals and the impactful contributions they make to local economic growth.



The 2017 event, which runs May 7-13, highlights the faces of travel, or those in the industry who keep it strong. Kansas City is no stranger to travel and tourism: more than 46,000 jobs in the region are sustained by tourism either directly or indirectly, while the industry itself generates $5.1 billion in economic impact for the area.



“Kansas City’s hospitality workforce is vital to the city’s growth,” said Visit KC President & CEO Ronnie Burt. “Front-facing or upper management, each person does their part to make KC an incredible destination to visit, so it only seems appropriate that we take time to show our appreciation.”



Visit KC plans to show its gratitude towards employees in the travel and tourism industry in a number of different ways. First, individuals will be able to participate in a social media contest where they show off their travel experiences—either in-town or outside the metro—to win exclusive prizes.



During NTTW, Visit KC will also launch its new Visitor Influencer Program (VIP), a training experience that molds industry professionals and everyday Kansas Citians into official representatives. VIPs will participate in an engaging and interactive orientation session in order to receive the designation, a résumé-building distinction that will grant them access to networking opportunities, chances to win prizes, awards and much more.



This year also marks the first NTTW since the KC Streetcar made its debut in Downtown KC. As a result, several metro cities will participate in a “Streetcar Takeover,” where regional destinations will deck out streetcar stops with popup booths that feature highlights within their respective areas. The event, which takes place May 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., features booth experiences from Kansas City, Overland Park, Shawnee, Lee’s Summit, Merriam and Grandview.



Several cities throughout the metro will also host events or run promotions in support of the weeklong campaign: Kansas City, Kan.: Faces of Travel Annual Tourism Celebration, May 9, Jack Reardon Convention Center

Shawnee, Kan.: Tourism Celebration, featuring guest speaker Kathy Nelson, president and CEO, Kansas City Sports Commission, May 10, Shawnee Civic Centre

Merriam, Kan.: Industry professional social spotlight, May 8-13, citywide Visit U.S. Travel Association’s website for more information about National Travel and Tourism Week and follow along on social with #nttw17 and #FacesofTravel.





About Visit KC

Headquartered in one of “America’s Best Downtowns” (Forbes), Visit KC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to ignite global passion for visiting Kansas City. Through marketing, sales and service of the convention and tourism industries, Visit KC supports a vital and growing component of the local economy—generating more than 46,000 jobs and $5.1 billion in economic impact annually. For more information about the organization or Kansas City, go to





