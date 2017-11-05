trending Sponsored Content

Elevate Brand Marketing Named Among PPB Magazine’s Greatest Companies To Work For in 2017

Tweet 5/11/2017

Elevate Brand Marketing, a Dallas-based branded merchandise and custom packaging provider, today announced that it has been named one of the promotional products industry’s 2017 Greatest Companies To Work For by PPB (Promotional Products Business) magazine. PPB is the industry’s flagship publication published by Promotional Products Association International (PPAI; ppai.org), the not-for-profit association for more than 14,300 corporate member companies and more than 510,000 industry professionals who lead the $21 billion industry.



PPB’s annual search to find the best industry employers turned up more than 100 companies nominated by their highly satisfied employees. Elevate Brand Marketing was one of 60 selected for its ability to emulate best practices that keep workers happy, satisfied and engaged. The PPB recognitions were based on employee responses to an online survey exploring several key areas, including engagement, effectiveness, leadership, ethics, pay, benefits, training and work/life balance.



“We are honored to be recognized as one of the ‘Greatest’ companies to work for by both PPB and our employees,” said Jeff Sampson, Founder/President. “Having all Elevate Brand Marketing employees take an active role in making our work environment fun, engaging and collaborative is the only way we’ll keep pace with this exciting industry and keep growing. We look forward to keeping this environment strong as we serve existing clients and add new ones.”



Of those industry companies with winning scores, 19 were suppliers, 39 were distributors and two were business services companies. The size of the winning companies, categorized by numbers of employees, was diverse ranging from five to more than 600 and company history was varied too. The oldest company was founded in 1878; the newest is just four years old. Learn more about these outstanding workplaces and see what their employees say about working there in the June issue of PPB available later this month.





About Elevate Brand Marketing

Elevate Brand Marketing is a marketing firm with a mission to effectively extend brand messaging through results-oriented branded merchandise, custom packaging, kitting, fulfillment and distribution. Our team works with corporate marketing teams, advertising agencies and major league sports organizations to drive awareness, create interest, provide information, stimulate demand and reinforce the communications strategy of the brand. For more information about Elevate Brand Marketing, please visit





Contact:

Dave.Sedlin@WeElevate.com









