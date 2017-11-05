trending Sponsored Content

Awards

Company News

Company News

Shows & Events

New Products

Venues & Destinations

Shows & Events

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

International , Venues & Destinations

German Convention Bureau Releases Annual Meeting & Event Barometer Report

Tweet 5/11/2017

The meetings, conference and events sector in Germany remains buoyant, attracting 3.02 million events and 394 million participants in 2016.



According to the Meeting- & EventBarometer 2016/2017, which reveals the latest figures for trends in Germany’s events sector, the number of international delegates attending meetings, conferences and events in Germany last year increased by 18% compared to 2015. 32.9 million international delegates attended events, meetings and conferences in Germany, more than double the amount since the Barometer was launched in 2006.



The amount of conferences, meetings and seminars has also increased by 5.6%, making up over half (57%) of all events taking place in the country.



These are the results of the Meeting- & EventBarometer 2016/2017, the only study of its kind examining both the conference and event sector in Germany. The initiators are the German National Tourist Board (GNTO), European Association of Event Centres (EVVC) and the German Convention Bureau (GCB).



Petra Hedorfer, CEO of the GNTO, comments: “These results underline our strategy for the German meetings and conferences sector of incorporating the expertise of German cities and regions in important economic and scientific sectors in order to provide the ideal framework for suitable thematic events".



Supply and demand in sync

Supply and demand remain at a high level throughout Germany’s events sector: in 2016 there were 3.02 million events with 394 million participants, a small increase in participants of 0.4% compared to the previous year.



On the supply side there are 7,313 event centres, conference hotels and event venues, each accommodating at least 100 people - an increase of 1.5%.



Growth in conferences, meetings and seminars

Conferences, meetings and seminars make up an increasing proportion of the total number of events held in Germany, having increased by 5.6% to 57.7%. Conferences have proven to be the driving force behind business trips to Germany from other European countries, making up 9% of approximately 12.9 million trips taken in 2016.



"Increasingly planners and delegates from around the world want to meet, exchange knowledge and collaborate in Germany. The GCB is working closely with associations and organizations across the globe to help them deliver memorable meetings filled with strong value, quality and business and experiential power,” explains Matthias Schultze, Managing Director of the GCB.



Movement towards large events

The Meeting- & EventBarometer 2016/2017 has also revealed a slight shift in event format: conferences, meetings and seminars are increasingly being held as large events of 1,000 participants, an increase of up to 2%.



Joachim König, President of the EVVC, explains: "In the smaller meetings sector there are increasing signs of a move in the direction of IT-supported alternative forms of exchange. Here we can see how important it is for providers of meeting facilities to keep up with technological developments and to invest in the relevant equipment. The trend towards this small event format and increased incorporation of technology is explored in our Future Meeting Space Project.”



Positive expectations for the future

Lastly through the Barometer’s data gathering efforts event organizers in Germany are reporting that they are optimistic about the future, both with regard to the bookings situation in the current year and the future development of the events market. The proportion of positive assessments about the future has increased from 46.9% to 59.3%.



Meeting- & EventBarometer Germany

The Meeting- & EventBarometer is the only study that examines the entire event market in Germany - both the conference and event sector. The initiators are the European Association of Event Centres (EVVC), the German Convention Bureau (GCB) and the German National Tourist Board (GNTB). In 2017 the partners worked with the European Institute for the Meetings Industry (EITW) for the 11th time to examine the events market.



For further details, visit



Germany Takes First and Second Place in European & Global Meeting Destinations in ICCA Rankings



For the 13th consecutive year Germany has come out on top of the annual International Congress & Convention Association’s (ICCA) Statistics Report again taking the number one spot for European meetings destinations and coming in second globally only behind the US. Driving the wins is the total number of association meetings hosted in Germany in 2016, which added up to 689.



In the city rankings Berlin continued to be a performer achieving the number four spot in the top five cities globally and in Europe. Berlin has been a consistent player in this “short list” of European city greats having been in the Top 5 for European cities, five times in the past six yearly reports.



Adding to German city strength was Munich and Hamburg in the worldwide top 50 rankings as well as Frankfurt and Leipzig in the top 100. Additionally, popular German cities in the European line up included Dresden, Cologne, Stuttgart Dusseldorf, Nuremberg and Heidelberg respectively.



Commenting on Germany’s ongoing, strong position in the ICCA rankings Matthias Schultze, Managing Director of the German Convention Bureau, said: “Germany and our dynamic cities are very pleased to once again be recognized favorably in the ICCA reports. Associations, corporations and organizations from around the world find Germany a great place to meet, to share knowledge, drive innovation and connect with people, ideas, activities and places in new ways. The GCB and our partners will continue to strive to bring value, sustainability, industry expertise and innovation to meeting planners and delegates from around the world.”





About the GCB German Convention Bureau

The German Convention Bureau (GCB) represents and markets Germany as a destination for conventions, meetings, events and incentives both on a national and international scale. It is the first point of contact for companies, associations and organizations around the world planning events in Germany.



Acting as a connector to the wide range of German event service providers, venues and host cities, the German Convention Bureau (GCB) provides hands-on advice and support to planners and executives in all industries and organizations. To bring maximum value, quality and customization to each meeting and event hosted in Germany, the GCB also helps hosts and attendees leverage the country’s deep expertise in green meetings and key industries such as pharmaceuticals, financials, automotive, logistics & transportation, and technology.



The GCB’s more than 200 members include leading hotels, convention centers, destinations, event agencies and service providers of the German meetings and conventions industry. Kongresshalle am Zoo Leipzig - Partner of do-it-at-leipzig, the Maritim Hotels as well as the Rhein Main Congresscenter in Wiesbaden are Preferred Partners of the GCB. As Strategic Partners, Lufthansa German Airlines, Deutsche Bahn AG (German Railways), and the German National Tourist Board (GNTB) support the work of the GCB. The GCB website (





Contact:

JenniferMcNeil@Clareville.com









The meetings, conference and events sector in Germany remains buoyant, attracting 3.02 million events and 394 million participants in 2016.According to the Meeting- & EventBarometer 2016/2017, which reveals the latest figures for trends in Germany’s events sector, the number of international delegates attending meetings, conferences and events in Germany last year increased by 18% compared to 2015. 32.9 million international delegates attended events, meetings and conferences in Germany, more than double the amount since the Barometer was launched in 2006.The amount of conferences, meetings and seminars has also increased by 5.6%, making up over half (57%) of all events taking place in the country.These are the results of the Meeting- & EventBarometer 2016/2017, the only study of its kind examining both the conference and event sector in Germany. The initiators are the German National Tourist Board (GNTO), European Association of Event Centres (EVVC) and the German Convention Bureau (GCB).Petra Hedorfer, CEO of the GNTO, comments: “These results underline our strategy for the German meetings and conferences sector of incorporating the expertise of German cities and regions in important economic and scientific sectors in order to provide the ideal framework for suitable thematic events".Supply and demand in syncSupply and demand remain at a high level throughout Germany’s events sector: in 2016 there were 3.02 million events with 394 million participants, a small increase in participants of 0.4% compared to the previous year.On the supply side there are 7,313 event centres, conference hotels and event venues, each accommodating at least 100 people - an increase of 1.5%.Growth in conferences, meetings and seminarsConferences, meetings and seminars make up an increasing proportion of the total number of events held in Germany, having increased by 5.6% to 57.7%. Conferences have proven to be the driving force behind business trips to Germany from other European countries, making up 9% of approximately 12.9 million trips taken in 2016."Increasingly planners and delegates from around the world want to meet, exchange knowledge and collaborate in Germany. The GCB is working closely with associations and organizations across the globe to help them deliver memorable meetings filled with strong value, quality and business and experiential power,” explains Matthias Schultze, Managing Director of the GCB.Movement towards large eventsThe Meeting- & EventBarometer 2016/2017 has also revealed a slight shift in event format: conferences, meetings and seminars are increasingly being held as large events of 1,000 participants, an increase of up to 2%.Joachim König, President of the EVVC, explains: "In the smaller meetings sector there are increasing signs of a move in the direction of IT-supported alternative forms of exchange. Here we can see how important it is for providers of meeting facilities to keep up with technological developments and to invest in the relevant equipment. The trend towards this small event format and increased incorporation of technology is explored in our Future Meeting Space Project.”Positive expectations for the futureLastly through the Barometer’s data gathering efforts event organizers in Germany are reporting that they are optimistic about the future, both with regard to the bookings situation in the current year and the future development of the events market. The proportion of positive assessments about the future has increased from 46.9% to 59.3%.Meeting- & EventBarometer GermanyThe Meeting- & EventBarometer is the only study that examines the entire event market in Germany - both the conference and event sector. The initiators are the European Association of Event Centres (EVVC), the German Convention Bureau (GCB) and the German National Tourist Board (GNTB). In 2017 the partners worked with the European Institute for the Meetings Industry (EITW) for the 11th time to examine the events market.For further details, visit www.gcb.de/meba For the 13th consecutive year Germany has come out on top of the annual International Congress & Convention Association’s (ICCA) Statistics Report again taking the number one spot for European meetings destinations and coming in second globally only behind the US. Driving the wins is the total number of association meetings hosted in Germany in 2016, which added up to 689.In the city rankings Berlin continued to be a performer achieving the number four spot in the top five cities globally and in Europe. Berlin has been a consistent player in this “short list” of European city greats having been in the Top 5 for European cities, five times in the past six yearly reports.Adding to German city strength was Munich and Hamburg in the worldwide top 50 rankings as well as Frankfurt and Leipzig in the top 100. Additionally, popular German cities in the European line up included Dresden, Cologne, Stuttgart Dusseldorf, Nuremberg and Heidelberg respectively.Commenting on Germany’s ongoing, strong position in the ICCA rankings Matthias Schultze, Managing Director of the German Convention Bureau, said: “Germany and our dynamic cities are very pleased to once again be recognized favorably in the ICCA reports. Associations, corporations and organizations from around the world find Germany a great place to meet, to share knowledge, drive innovation and connect with people, ideas, activities and places in new ways. The GCB and our partners will continue to strive to bring value, sustainability, industry expertise and innovation to meeting planners and delegates from around the world.”About the GCB German Convention BureauThe German Convention Bureau (GCB) represents and markets Germany as a destination for conventions, meetings, events and incentives both on a national and international scale. It is the first point of contact for companies, associations and organizations around the world planning events in Germany.Acting as a connector to the wide range of German event service providers, venues and host cities, the German Convention Bureau (GCB) provides hands-on advice and support to planners and executives in all industries and organizations. To bring maximum value, quality and customization to each meeting and event hosted in Germany, the GCB also helps hosts and attendees leverage the country’s deep expertise in green meetings and key industries such as pharmaceuticals, financials, automotive, logistics & transportation, and technology.The GCB’s more than 200 members include leading hotels, convention centers, destinations, event agencies and service providers of the German meetings and conventions industry. Kongresshalle am Zoo Leipzig - Partner of do-it-at-leipzig, the Maritim Hotels as well as the Rhein Main Congresscenter in Wiesbaden are Preferred Partners of the GCB. As Strategic Partners, Lufthansa German Airlines, Deutsche Bahn AG (German Railways), and the German National Tourist Board (GNTB) support the work of the GCB. The GCB website ( www.germany-meetings.com ) serves as a useful online tool to find detailed information on Germany, search venues and vendors, get tips for green meetings, catch up on the latest news, access travel guides, and much more. Tweet



