People
Elevation Adds Two New Positions to Support Continued Growth
5/11/2017
Elevation, a full-service design and event management firm, recently announced the addition of Jerry Laferriere, onsite supervisor and estimator, and Pamela Tangney, sales and marketing coordinator.
Laferriere has spent most of his career in the exhibit industry working in various roles including Estimator and Director of Operations. He has worked with multi-national organizations including Amgen, Ford, Land Rover and Jaguar. Laferriere will fill a newly created dual role of Estimator and Onsite Supervisor. He will be part of the project core strategic team, provide estimating and follow-through at onsite installation. Laferriere holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Design from Rhode Island College.
Tangney is a Communications expert with several years of experience in agency client services and marketing. She has worked both as an employee and agency representative for a variety of brand name organizations, including Staples, IBM and Fidelity. In her newly created role at Elevation, she will focus on communicating Elevation’s brand and creating social communities. Tangney holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications at Boston University.
“Elevation has grown exponentially over the past few years, allowing us to create new positions that support our clients and help articulate our brand position,” said Ken Karns, Elevation President. “We are delighted to have versatile players like Pam and Jerry on the Elevation team to help us move into the future.”
ABOUT ELEVATION
Founded in 2006, we deliver award-winning designs across diverse industries, such as electronics and technology, healthcare, and retail. Headquartered in Central Massachusetts, our 100,000-square foot facility at our headquarters in Central Massachusetts offers end-to-end account management, 3D and graphic design, on-site production, media, and warehousing. Elevation’s passion for communicating brand stories and creating lasting solutions has a proven success that scales national and international networks. Visit www.elevation3D.com for more information.
Contact:
pr@elevation3D.com
More information about Elevation...
