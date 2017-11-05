|
People
Bill Smith Joins Access TCA as Senior Creative Director
5/11/2017
Access TCA is delighted to announce that Bill Smith has joined the company as senior creative director. Skilled in both graphic and environmental design, Bill made his way from several architectural and design agencies in London to the U.S. where he has held senior positions in several U.S. exhibit companies.
With a BA (Hons) Architecture from South Bank University, London, Bill has been responsible for developing strategies and content for the entire range of face-to-face opportunities including global trade show programs, user events, retail environments, mobile marketing, product launches, and social media toolkits. In addition, he possesses significant expertise in interactive technologies, lighting, AV, and communications platforms within event environment forums.
“We are thrilled that Bill has decided to come to work with us,” said Jon Ellms, VP, and Principal at Access. “I look forward to his support for our business development efforts, helping us launch each project with a sound strategy and a ‘big idea.’ While Bill has extensive experience in healthcare, his talents have been applied to projects in a number of industries.
“Bill is based in San Francisco, where Access has a formidable presence already,” Ellms continued. “I envision Bill as the lynchpin for integrating our east coast and west coast activities.”
About Access
Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit www.accesstca.com to learn more.
Contact:
jellms@accesstca.com
More information about Access TCA...
