mg Adds Nick Gaudio as Senior Account Manager

5/11/2017

mg is pleased to announce that Nick Gaudio has joined the mg team as a senior account manager based in Pleasant Prairie.



A trade show veteran, Gaudio has been involved in nearly every major trade show and event in Chicago during his 18 year industry tenure. Gaudio started his exhibit career as a trade show representative acting as a liaison and coordinator between exhibiting clients and show services, specializing in transportation services. For more than seven years of his career, he was a transportation representative handling third party logistics, installation and dismantle for his clients.



Being a seasoned industry professional, Gaudio said he was very aware of mg. “I reached out to them and the more I that I learned about mg’s culture and client focus, I knew mg would be a great place for me and I was eager to join the team.”



Reporting to Marci Banks, Gaudio is now tasked with managing several large mg clients in different industries. Responsible for client projects from work orders to managing inventory, Gaudio makes sure every aspect of client programs run smoothly.



For more information about mg, go to





