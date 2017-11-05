|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
Three SmithBucklin Client Organization Events Recognized Among Fastest-Growing Trade Shows
5/11/2017
SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other, is pleased to announce that three of its client organizations’ shows are featured in Trade Show Executive’s latest Fastest 50 Trade Shows lists.
The winners were selected based on the percentage of growth in net square feet of paid exhibit space, the number of exhibiting companies and the number of attendees. The three SmithBucklin client organization shows were honored at the Fastest 50 Awards & Summit held April 20 in Chicago.
The following shows were honored in the Fastest 50 in their respective categories:
“SmithBucklin’s Event Services team is committed to delivering world-class events,” said Carol McGury, Executive Vice President, Event and Education Services. “We are always collaborating with our client organizations to meet their evolving needs. We evaluate event and exhibition strategies, and help improve the exhibition experience to create greater value for all stakeholders.”
One of the most respected and engaged participants in the conference, convention and trade show industry, SmithBucklin’s Event Services team leverages powerful results through conference design, business model development, curriculum design, participant acquisition, event technology delivery, registration, and event logistics management, while enhancing the complete attendee experience. And, due to its significant buying power, the team is able to provide cost savings and favorable contract terms and conditions. Additionally, SmithBucklin professionals manage trade show and sponsorship sales and fulfillment, helping to create and implement strategic sales plans, identify new year-round revenue opportunities, and develop and sustain long-term partner relationships.
About SmithBucklin
SmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, Bethesda, Md., and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit www.smithbucklin.com or call 1-800-539-9740.
Contact:
jclark@smithbucklin.com
|
|
|
