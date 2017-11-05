trending Sponsored Content

Global Gaming Expo Named One of the Top 25 Fastest-Growing Shows in Attendance

Tweet 5/11/2017

Global Gaming Expo (G2E), the world’s premier international gaming trade show and conference presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA), has been named one of the top 25 fastest growing trade shows in attendance by a leading national trade industry outlet.



G2E 2016 was one of the show’s biggest years to date, experiencing a 6 percent increase in attendee registration, as well as 5 percent growth in conference registration compared to the year prior.



G2E features robust conversations on the industry’s hottest topics with engaging programs by the nation’s top experts to prepare attendees for the rapidly growing casino gaming landscape. This recognition illustrates that gaming industry executives agree G2E is the best opportunity for attendees to discover new and innovative products and technologies, take advantage of world-class educational learning and network with fellow casino-entertainment professionals.



The show also presents an exceptional opportunity for exhibitors to reach the largest base of qualified gaming industry decision makers and buyers, showcase products and services to the industry on a global scale and grow their networks through access to new business connections.



“One of the main reasons for the incredible growth of G2E is the exponentially expanding variety of industries that are now involved in the gaming industry,” said Andrew Ortale, AGA’s vice president of industry services. “Whether you’re a restaurateur, spa director, video animator or one of the other hundreds of professions that have found a home in gaming, G2E has become the epicenter for them to grow their businesses at destination casinos around the world.”



Todd Sheahan, event director for G2E, said “Innovation in the gaming industry is at an all-time high. Key to G2E’s recent growth is the continued development and enhancement of a business marketplace that showcases innovation and highlights the latest products in casino gaming to the biggest influencers in the industry. G2E has established itself as the ultimate convergence of the brightest minds showcasing state-of-the-art technology.”





About Global Gaming Expo

Global Gaming Expo , the world’s premier event for the casino gaming industry, showcases the latest developments in gaming technology and features keynote addresses by high-profile leaders from within and outside of the gaming industry. In 2015, the annual event debuted the “Integrated Resort Experience at G2E,” an innovative effort to deliver a complete end-to-end solution to help casinos attract more guests, encourage them to stay and play longer, and increase revenue per visitor. G2E offers the most comprehensive look at the international gaming and hospitality industries to date with days of exclusive gaming product launches, trend forecasting, and cutting-edge discussions. for more information go to



About AGA

The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $240 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.7 million jobs in 40 states. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to be the single most effective champion of the industry, relentlessly protecting against harmful and often misinformed public policies, and paving a path for growth, innovation and reinvestment.





Contact:

aga@kirvindoak.com









