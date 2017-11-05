trending Sponsored Content

MeetMax Games Launches Smart Group Games for Events, Meetings and Conferences

5/11/2017

MeetMax Games has launched an entirely new concept of corporate entertainment - Smart Group Games - using an innovative technology platform, that brings interactive face-to-face fun to any venue. MeetMax runs a variety of unique games that create challenging, lighthearted competition and get people interacting at events, conferences, team meetings or parties. The games, accommodating large groups of simultaneous players, are all played person to person, stimulating participants to collaborate, negotiate and strategize with each other, while requiring no prior knowledge or experience.



"As a huge fan of modern board games, my primary goal was to make games that were fun and challenging while keeping them accessible for a large group," said MeetMax Games Founder Rikki Tahta. “The development challenge was to create real games, with uncertain outcomes, where people made interesting decisions but that could handle 20 or more simultaneous players who had to learn how to play in under two minutes.”



“The games really do help people interact with each other," added MeetMax Games Leader James Rightmyer, Jr, "But at the end of the day, that's just a bonus. The games get teams having fun playing together. It’s as simple as that.”



"We pulled three different departments together to engage and re-charge” explained Dow Jones Chief Innovation Officer, Edward Roussel, one of the early beta clients. “Everyone had a blast. Within minutes, the teams had loosened up and were having fun with an experience that was entirely original."



MeetMax provides the platform and leads all the games; clients just need to provide the location and players. A typical event will be one to two hours, with 4 or 5 different games. All games are played face-to-face, while shared screens across a playing area provide a common view to allow players to collaborate and keep track of their progress. A patented ID card action system allows up to 50 players to participate simultaneously in a single game. Examples of MeetMax’s initial line of games include "Treasure" (a puzzle-solving game where players use their communications skills to locate their teammates and the treasure), "Potions" (a negotiation game where players are in partnerships and strategically trade information to create the strongest potion), and "Settlement" (a collaborative game where players develop their characters by trading resources, learning new skills and working together to build towns).



"Games are great for stimulating introductions and conversations in a group. However, we found most existing options for corporations were dumbed down or unsatisfactory. For instance, many people don't enjoy physical games, while classic group games like casino nights or quiz shows lack personal interaction" said Tahta. “So we created a completely new solution with short, fast and challenging games that let large groups instantly have fun."



MeetMax Games is developed by MeetMax Software, a leading provider of event management software. MeetMax Games are ideal for orientation events, holiday parties, team-building retreats, large meetings, and conferences. For more information, please visit





