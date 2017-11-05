trending Sponsored Content

Awards

Company News

Company News

Shows & Events

New Products

Venues & Destinations

Shows & Events

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Awards

Czarnowski Recognized by General Motors as a 2016 Supplier of the Year

Tweet 5/11/2017

Czarnowski was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 25th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony on March 31 in Orlando, Florida. This is the fourth consecutive year Czarnowski has received the award.



“We are honored to again receive this recognition from GM,” said Czarnowski President Mark Nagle. “We take great pride in the work we’ve done over the years helping them creatively showcase their products and brand identity, and we look forward to a strong future alongside our partners at GM.”



GM recognized 118 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or brought new innovations to the company. The announcement represented the most suppliers GM has recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992.



“We are focused on building positive supplier relationships, bringing new, customer-centric innovations to GM and being the OEM of choice among suppliers,” said Steve Kiefer, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The companies recognized not only brought innovation, they delivered it with the quality our customers deserve.”



Winning suppliers were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives and selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Indirect Purchasing, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.



“Our talented team works closely with our clients to develop innovative and state-of-the-art exhibit solutions that compellingly showcase products and deliver results,” said Erik Schoneman, senior account director at Czarnowski. “We will continue to use our unique and creative approach to strategy and design to help GM increase awareness of its products and brand.”





About Czarnowski

Czarnowski is a full-service exhibit and event marketing company that produces brand experiences for the world’s most forward-thinking organizations. Our multi-faceted approach combines strategy, creativity, fabrication and operations to create powerful face-to-face experiences. Our range of services, global reach and cross-sector experience has allowed us to deliver results for customers on and off the trade show floor for more than 70 years. We love what we do. For more information go to



General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM, TSX: GMM) and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at





Contact:

kyle.adams@sikich.com











More information about Czarnowski...





Czarnowski was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 25th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony on March 31 in Orlando, Florida. This is the fourth consecutive year Czarnowski has received the award.“We are honored to again receive this recognition from GM,” said Czarnowski President Mark Nagle. “We take great pride in the work we’ve done over the years helping them creatively showcase their products and brand identity, and we look forward to a strong future alongside our partners at GM.”GM recognized 118 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or brought new innovations to the company. The announcement represented the most suppliers GM has recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992.“We are focused on building positive supplier relationships, bringing new, customer-centric innovations to GM and being the OEM of choice among suppliers,” said Steve Kiefer, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The companies recognized not only brought innovation, they delivered it with the quality our customers deserve.”Winning suppliers were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives and selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Indirect Purchasing, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.“Our talented team works closely with our clients to develop innovative and state-of-the-art exhibit solutions that compellingly showcase products and deliver results,” said Erik Schoneman, senior account director at Czarnowski. “We will continue to use our unique and creative approach to strategy and design to help GM increase awareness of its products and brand.”About CzarnowskiCzarnowski is a full-service exhibit and event marketing company that produces brand experiences for the world’s most forward-thinking organizations. Our multi-faceted approach combines strategy, creativity, fabrication and operations to create powerful face-to-face experiences. Our range of services, global reach and cross-sector experience has allowed us to deliver results for customers on and off the trade show floor for more than 70 years. We love what we do. For more information go to www.czarnowski.com General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM, TSX: GMM) and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at www.gm.com Tweet



