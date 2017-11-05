|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch Awards
mg Receives American Web Design Award Company News
SummitSync Developing New Event Success Solution on Microsoft Azure Company News
MCH Group Acquires MC2, a Leading Event Marketing Service Provider in the U.S. Shows & Events
Mimaki USA to Preview 3D Printer Technology at International Sign Expo 2017 New Products
Best Booth Draw, Ever Introduces Trade Show Marketing Handwriting Analysis App Venues & Destinations
LACC Honored by LADWP For Water Management Project Shows & Events
LeadsCon Employs Trade Show Ready for Audience Development Company News
etouches Poises For Growth, Expands Leadership Team
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
CHAUVET Professional Holds Fourth Annual Student Lighting Showcase
5/11/2017
The historic Ricardo Montalban Theatre glowed with the latest in lighting technology and new design ideas on April 1 when it hosted the fourth annual CHAUVET Professional Student Lighting Showcase. An interactive educational event, the showcase has students from college theatre programs collaborate on lighting projects, then have their work evaluated by noted lighting designers.
“We built this event on the idea of learning by doing,” said DeAnna Padgett, National Sales Manager of CHAUVET Professional. “The students enjoyed working on their projects, which involved lighting scenic elements on the Montalban stage and then having some constructive feedback from designers they know and respect. It’s a unique opportunity for them. We’re grateful for the LDs who came here to lend their wisdom and encouragement to the students.”
Jeff Ravitz, Jim Moody, Matt Ford, Dan Hadley, and Brian Hartley were among some of the top LDs in our industry who participated in the event. Noted programmer Eric Barth volunteered his services to run the board for the students’ designs.
At this year’s event guests received performance ballots to vote on the student designs based on factors like overall creativity, timing and musicality, technical execution, system integration and storytelling. The winner, in a close contest, was the University of Southern California. The USC students were Justus Bradshaw and Derek Christiansen who were taught by Assistant Professor Tom Ontiveros, MFA, Director of BA Design/Production Students at the university’s School of Dramatic Arts.
Students got to work with a wide assortment of CHAUVET Professional fixtures representing the latest in lighting technology. This collection of gear included: Maverick MK2 Washes, MK1 Spots and MK3 Washes, Rogue R2 Beams, RH1 Hybrids and R1-FXBs, Amhaze II haze machines, and PVP F4 LED video tiles.
There was a touching moment before intermission of the event when JT Tautkus was memorialized. A gifted student from Los Angeles City College who participated in the first two CHAUVET Professional Student Lighting Showcases, Tautkus lost his life in a motorcycle accident shortly after his graduation.
“JT embodied what this event is all about,” said Padgett. “He was young and gifted, a shining star of the future before he was tragically taken away. But the spirit of what he represented is still here. We are growing the lighting industry by encouraging talented young people to express their creativity.”
About CHAUVET Professional
CHAUVET Professional offers innovative professional lighting fixtures for the production and touring market as well as permanent installation in theaters, hospitality venues, cruise ships, clubs, television and architainment applications. For more information, please visit www.chauvetprofessional.com.
Contact:
megan@fucinipro.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|