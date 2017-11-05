trending Sponsored Content

HCEA Accepting Submissions for the 2017 Distinguished Service Award

The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association is accepting submissions for the 2017 Distinguished Service Award.



This award was established to acknowledge individuals who made a significant contribution to this Association and/or to the healthcare convention & exhibition industry throughout the years. This is a lifetime achievement award, meaning the nominated individual should have at least 10 years’ experience in the healthcare convention and exhibition industry.



For more information on the Distinguished Service Award and to submit a nomination go to



If you have any questions, please contact Kristen Leikwold, Membership Concierge, at kleikwold@hcea.org or 703-935-1961.





kleikwold@hcea.org









