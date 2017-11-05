trending Sponsored Content

Leading Industry Experts Confirmed for Transform USA

Tweet 5/11/2017

Leading industry experts have just been announced for Transform USA, a new conference tackling the data, analytics and digital strategy revolution within the convention and exhibition industry.



Taking place at the Marriott at Metro Center in Washington DC on Thursday, July 20, 2017, the conference is being presented by global strategy consultancy AMR International, and US-based events organizer Lippman Connects.



Transform USA follows on from AMR’s successful Data and Digital Strategy Events Symposium held in London last year. This conference is guaranteed to take attendees on a guided tour, showing them how to strategically plan and develop their company’s and event’s long-term data, analytics and digital transformation.



Transform USA is essential for senior leaders responsible for data, analytics and digital development from convention and exhibition organizers and venues.



The following speakers already confirmed will present on topics that will make a real impact to an organizer’s future strategic plans: David Saef, Executive Vice President of Strategy & MarketWorks, GES

Marco Giberti, Founder and CEO, Vesuvio Ventures Event Tech: The Future is Now

Mark Haley, President, Smart City - Corporate

Elli Riley, Senior Director Exhibits and Meeting Services, HIMSS Technology Requirements: Creating a new Event Ecosytem

Scott Schenker, Vice President, Strategic Events, ServiceNow Using Data and Analytics to Drive ROI and Profitability

Megan Tanel, Senior Vice President, Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Sougato Das, Vice President of Product Management, Pharmaspectra Increasing Your Exhibitor and Attendee ROI

Mark Bogdansky, Senior Director, Meetings & Events, Auto Care Association

Leonora Valvo, CEO, Swoogo; Event Tech Tribe, Architect; Former CEO and founder, eTouches Navigating Changing Technology Landscape

Marian Bossard, Senior Vice President - Global Market Events, Toy Association Case studies: Using Data and Digital to Transform Events Denzil Rankine, Executive Chairman, AMR International said, “With our high caliber speakers and sponsors, our priority is to ensure attendees walk away with critical insights and a strategic vision for how to ensure their events remain successful and keep them ahead of their competitors.



“Never has this been more important. We know technology is rapidly changing the event experience and the expectations of attendees but exhibition organizers are slow to act. Across the board, organizers are uncertain how to proceed, fear the failure of implementation and continue to wait for others to make the first move.”



Sam Lippman, President, Lippman Connects added, “Transform USA is receiving overwhelming support from the industry. Everyone I have spoken to recognizes that the exhibition industry is slow to adopt data, analytics and digital technologies. This needs to change and Transform USA can help kick-start this process.



“Our Gold sponsors are a2z, Educational Measures and Experient, and our Silver sponsors are Convention Data Services, Feathr and Freeman. Map Your Show and Sherpa have also signed on as two of the six available sponsor slots. Technology providers offering their services include: ASP, PSAV, N200, Poken, Gleanin, Grip and Explori.”



Registration is now open. Visit



For further information please contact Denzil Rankine – denzil.rankine@amrinternational.com +44 20 7534 3601

Florent Jarry – florent.jarry@amrinternational.com +44 20 7534 3609

Sam Lippman – sam@lippmanconnects.com +1 703 979 4904 About AMR International

For over 25 years, AMR International has developed unparalleled experience in the events industry. Today, as the events industry accelerates along its evolutionary path, AMR’s mission is to act as a guide for organizations seeking to navigate this change. AMR supports all facets of strategy, event lifecycle, data and digital, operational and transaction support. AMR is also a regular advisor to financial investors in the events industry, providing strategic M&A support in emerging and mature markets.



About Lippman Connects

Lippman Connects helps your events team stay in the lead. We produce events for exhibition and convention industry professionals. Facilitated by Sam Lippman, these events are renowned for bringing together qualified professionals to share best practices, resolve common challenges, and forge productive professional relationships. Participants take away copies of exclusive research studies produced by Lippman Connects and Exhibit Surveys.





Contact:

sam@lippmanconnects.com









