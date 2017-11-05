trending Sponsored Content

Ashfield Meetings & Events Announces Financial Results

Ashfield Meetings & Events, a full service global event management company that specializes in serving the healthcare sector and part of UDG Healthcare PLC, has announced its results for the financial year ending September 2016.



EBIT (Earnings Before Interest & Tax) for the period was $7.782m* compared to £6.971m* in the previous 12-month period, showing an increase of 11.6%.



This is the second year running the agency have demonstrated double digit EBIT growth. The numbers have been consolidated from accounts covering the company’s operations the US, Europe and Asia.



Commenting on the performance, Nicola Burns (Global Managing Director) said: “We have had a number of new business wins, both in the US and Europe, that has helped achieve a strong set of results. This has included numerous consultancy projects, dedicated client teams and strategic meetings management programs. In addition the continued commercial development of SPARK THINKING has helped enhance our creative service offering and diversify our client base.”







Burns concluded: “The healthcare meetings market continues to evolve and we are looking to expand our leading position by investing in technology, prioritizing our growth in the US and further connecting our healthcare expertise across the Ashfield division to add new types of value for our clients. Our focus internally will be on driving productivity and leading through our people. It has been especially rewarding to see so many of our talented people take the next step in their career with us over the last 12 months. These internal promotions, combined with a series of new business wins in 2017, has resulted in a number of openings across our US and UK offices.”



* The global consolidated figures in USD have been converted from GBP using an average exchange rate for the financial reporting period from 1 October 2014 to 30 September 2016 of $1.4195 to £1. For comparative purposes the 2015 financial year results have been converted using the same exchange rate.





About Ashfield Meetings & Events

Ashfield Meetings & Events, part of UDG Healthcare PLC, is a full service global event management company specializing in serving the healthcare sector.



We have over 40 years’ experience of delivering meetings and events and over 325 employees located in offices across the UK, mainland Europe, the US and Asia. Although we are an international company with a global reach we deliver a seamless local service.



In the previous twelve months we have managed more than 2,500 meetings and events in 50 countries, looking after over 140,000 delegates. We deliver certainty and impact. Certainty, in that we deliver exemplary logistics and take care of all the meeting planning detail. Impact, in that we provide audience engagement, creative and production strategies to ensure our clients meet their business objectives and achieve a return on their investment. For more information go to





About SPARK THINKING

SPARK THINKING is an agile and innovative consultancy resource designed to enhance the effectiveness of live events and communication strategies. The approach is to be practical and more challenging to our clients’ businesses and out of that challenging mind-set, start looking at fresh solutions. SPARK THINKING aims to disrupt current thinking and paradigms and challenge the status quo of a client’s assumptions and understanding of their external competitive threats and the changing world they operate in.



This is complementary to the extensive event delivery capabilities provided by Ashfield Meetings & Events. Together the two brands provide a broader, more diverse skill set and a more powerful communications offering. For more information go to





Contact:

Stephanie.Gross@ashfieldhealthcare.com









