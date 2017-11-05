|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
Anaheim Breaks Visitor Volume Record for Fourth Year in a Row
5/11/2017
Visit Anaheim, the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for Anaheim, finalized visitor numbers for 2016, releasing record setting visitor volume for the fourth year in a row. The Southern California business and vacation destination welcomed 23 million visitors to the destination (source: CIC Research, Inc.), an increase of 2.4 percent from the previous year. International visitation was also up by 5.8 percent, resulting in 2.86 million international visitors to Anaheim.
Travel to Anaheim in 2016 positively impacted Orange County’s local economy by adding $8.1 billion, a staggering 8 percent increase from 2015. Booked hotel accommodations also increased 2.1 percent, a factor due in part to the number of new hotel projects planned and or underway in the Anaheim Resort™ district.
“Four years in a row of surpassing visitor volume and spending records, it is clear that tourism is a key factor in the economic success and prosperity of our local community,” said Jay Burress, president and CEO, Visit Anaheim. “The strength of our local tourism industry is clearly evident by the positive domestic and international visitor growth, coupled with new hotel product development. We anticipate that the next few years will continue to prove the positive economic impact tourism has on local development and the economy.”
Hotel development in 2015 and 2016 has been unprecedented for the Anaheim Resort district with eight new hotels opening their doors. Currently, there’s more than $2 billion in investment happening in the 1,100-acre district between Disneyland Resort, the Anaheim Convention Center and hotel construction.
Anaheim Resort district hotel projects include the following:
Approved Four Diamond Hotel Properties Planned
About Visit Anaheim
Founded in 1961, Visit Anaheim is a 501 (c)(6) nonprofit destination marketing organization. Visit Anaheim’s mission is to develop, promote, market and sell the destination as a premier visitor destination benefiting the economic vitality of the local community. In 2017, the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest convention center on the West Coast, is celebrating its 50th anniversary and ACC North, a 200,000-square foot expansion. For more information on Anaheim Convention Center expansion, visit www.accexpansion.com. To learn more about Visit Anaheim, visit www.visitanaheim.org.
Contact:
tweinkle@visitanaheim.org
|
|
|
|
|
|
|