EEAA Shows its Support for the Power of Exhibitions Ahead of Global Exhibitions Day 2017 on June 7

Tweet 5/11/2017

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is calling on government and industry to show its support for the Power of Exhibitions ahead of Global Exhibitions Day 2017 (#GED17) on 7 June.



#GED17 is an initiative of UFI, the Global Association for the Exhibition Industry, and Australia will be the first country to kick off the campaign around the world.



The EEAA has targeted 75 local, state and federal politicians, business leaders and industry stakeholders around the country to put a spotlight on the value of exhibitions and events to broad sectors of Australia’s economy and business life.



Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said Global Exhibitions Day was an important day for the industry and she encouraged individuals, teams and companies to be part of the united global industry voice celebrating and promoting the power of exhibitions and events.



“Advocacy for our sector is a collective responsibility and there is more impact if we all join in the global effort,” Ms DiMascio said.



“Anyone in the exhibition and event industry can be involved. Together, we can amplify Australia’s voice on the global stage and give power to this campaign globally.



“I commend UFI for this initiative and I encourage the Australasian industry to participate.” For



the second year, the EEAA will align two of its major member events with #GED – the EEAA 2017 Annual General Meeting and EEAA 2017 Leaders Forum on 7 and 8 June. This year, Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, the Honourable Keith Pitt MP will join the industry at this important event. Other EEAA activities to support #GED17 include: 7 June – Global Exhibitions Day Reception, with Mr Jonathan O’Dea, NSW Parliamentary Secretary for the Premier and Treasurer.

8 June – Mumbrella360 masterclass session, where exhibition industry leaders Reed Exhibitions and Eventbrite will present alongside EEAA to pitch the merits of exhibitions and events to senior-level marketers at Australia’s leading media and marketing conference.



Show your support for the Power of Exhibitions by joining the conversation on social media. Participation is easy. All you need to do is tell us – in one word - what’s great about exhibitions and events. You can get involved on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook. Just remember to tag us (@eeaaupdate for Twitter and @ExhibitionandEventAssociationofAustralasia for Facebook and LinkedIn) and include the campaign hashtags (#GED17 and #PowerOfExhibitions).



Show your support for the Power of Exhibitions on Global Exhibitions Day 2017.





ABOUT EEAA

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is the peak industry Association representing Organisers, Association Organisers, Venues and Suppliers within the exhibition and event sector. The EY study, The Value of Business Events to Australia, shows in 2013-14, there were 2,157 exhibitions staged in Australia, attracting 9.3 million visitors and over 65,000 exhibitors. The total direct expenditure from exhibitions was $3.1 billion and these events contributed direct value add of $1.5 billion and generated over 21,000 full time equivalent jobs.



The work of our Association and our Members is a testament to the Power of Exhibitions as a driver of the economy and in particular economic development, trade and export, employment, visitation and knowledge sharing. A not-for-profit organisation, EEAA works to ensure industry growth by encouraging high industry standards, promoting the professionalism of EEAA Members and highlighting the unique business opportunities which exist through exhibitions. Read more about EEAA at





Contact:

rius@eeaa.com.au









