International , Venues & Destinations

Austria Center Vienna Reports Record-breaking Revenue

Tweet 5/11/2017

Austria Center Vienna increases revenue from events by 43% in four years, delivers same economic impact (EUR 456.5m) in 2016 as three Vienna Marathons.



Top performance by Managing Director Susanne Baumann-Söllner and her team, as well as focus on large-scale international congresses, results in record revenue: Highest revenue in 30 years since company’s foundation: revenue from events up 43.4% over the past four years (2016: EUR 11.9m), positive trend set to continue over the next few years

65-strong Austria Center Vienna team helps secure jobs for 3,351 people in Austria

Ten large-scale congresses with 93,000 international participants and around 65,000 domestic visitors generated:

EUR 456.5m in gross induced economic impact (international congress delegates spend EUR 538 a day on average – twice as much as a leisure tourist), of which EUR 176.9m was added in Vienna alone

EUR 114.8m in taxes and duties

One of the most highly sought-after congresses of all taking place in May 2017: key acquisition gave Vienna as a destination and the Austria Center Vienna as a venue the chance to showcase their strengths on the international stage

Ambassador Programme continues following successful launch

IAKW-AG also responsible for managing the Vienna International Center: additional EUR 923m gross induced economic impact and almost 11,000 year-round, full-time-equivalent jobs Highest revenue in company history

Just four and a half years after taking up office as Managing Director of the Austria Center Vienna, Susanne Baumann-Söllner and her team reported the highest revenue in the company’s 30-year history in 2016, marking a decisive international breakthrough. Despite its age and strong international competition, the venue is again one of the top locations for large-scale international congresses. At the same time, the venue set a new milestone when it comes to providing stimulus for the Austrian and Viennese economies. “We generated induced economic impact of EUR 456.5m at our events, with around 93,000 international participants. This represents an increase of almost 81% in the past five years,” Baumann-Söllner noted.



Quality offensive the key to success

Modernisation work throughout the building, an increased focus on digitalisation and a motivated team working in close cooperation with long-standing partner enterprises are all essential for high-quality event organisation and management. “Measures like these resonate extremely well with customers and word soon spreads internationally. This helps us to secure more and more regular customers,” confirmed Managing Director Susanne Baumann-Söllner, “and close cooperation with the Vienna Tourist Board under Norbert Kettner and the Vienna Convention Bureau under Christian Mutschlechner is an essential element of our success.”



Vienna benefits from strong economy – congress participants among highest-spending visitor groups

The benefits of the strategy are evident in various ways, including revenue. “Revenue increased by a further 16.6% year on year in 2016, to EUR 11.9m,” Susanne Baumann-Söllner confirmed.



With around 93,000 congress participants from all over the world, who spend twice as much as leisure tourists on average, gross induced economic impact rose by almost 21% on the previous year, securing 2,562 jobs in Vienna alone. This also benefited the state, which collected almost EUR 115m in taxes and duties.



Associations World Congress – the ideal presentation opportunity

“As the host of the Associations World Congress, which is taking place at the Austria Center Vienna from 2-5 May 2017, we are making the most of the opportunity to showcase Vienna’s attractiveness to around 200 potential international event organisers,” Baumann-Söllner said. “These decision-makers have a potential combined outreach of half a million participants who could come to Vienna over the next few years.” When it came to reaching out to the decision-makers in the meetings industry, the nation’s largest conference centre continued its successful strategy of presenting Vienna as a conference destination and the Austria Center Vienna as a single package. “We see ourselves as so much more than congress facilities and spaces – we work closely with our customers to create joined-up, custom event concepts. And we also wanted to demonstrate this expertise at the opening event at the Associations Word Congress. To do so, we transformed the largest hall into a replica of the Stadtpark, creating an unforgettable backdrop complete with rose bushes, hydrangeas and park benches. And it goes without saying that we even had a copy of the world-famous Johann Strauss statue” Baumann-Söllner explained.



Ambassadors Programme continues

In autumn 2016 Susanne Baumann-Söllner successfully launched the Ambassadors Programme. “We are calling on the nation’s scientific elite to play an active role in their international associations and help to bring even more international congresses to Vienna. Every conference serves to reinforce Vienna’s international networks, profile and long-term future as a scientific hub. I am delighted with the level of support we receive from Vienna City Council and the Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs, Sebastian Kurz. The opening event at the Austria Center Vienna was extremely successful and we have already enlisted various respected academics and scientists to act as ambassadors. The next event in the series will take place in June,” Baumann-Söllner confirmed.



Vienna International Center – an important economic factor

Susanne Baumann-Söllner and her team are also responsible for the Vienna International Centre (VIC), which is located right next door to the Austria Center Vienna. Around half of the international organisations’ EUR 1.1bn budget is spent in Vienna. “Around 4,400 people work at the VIC and for the organisations based there. The Vienna International Centre is an incredible economic driver that generates gross induced economic impact of EUR 821m,” said Baumann-Söllner.



The international conferences hosted by the Vienna-based organisations add a further EUR 129m in gross economic impact, significantly more than two thirds of which benefits Vienna. “The combined gross induced economic impact of both locations including international conferences amounts to around EUR 1.4bn,” confirmed Baumann-Söllner.





About IAKW-AG

Internationales Amtssitz- und Konferenzzentrum Wien, Aktiengesellschaft (IAKW-AG) is responsible for maintaining the Vienna International Centre (VIC) and operating the Austria Center Vienna (ACV). The Austria Center Vienna is Austria’s largest conference centre, with 24 halls, 180 meeting rooms, and some 42,000m² of exhibition space (including 22,000m² of event space), and is one of the top players on the international conference circuit. IAKW-AG and the Austria Center Vienna are headed by Chief Executive Officer Susanne Baumann-Söllner. Visit





Contact:

elena.hajek@acv.at









