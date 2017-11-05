|
Company News
TradeTec Skyline to Host Free Seminar for Trade Show Managers
5/11/2017
TradeTec Skyline, a premier full-service exhibit house based in Lombard, IL, will host a free Lunch & Learn educational seminar at their office on Thursday, June 22, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Taught by 33-year trade show industry expert Bill Lauf, the presentation is geared toward trade show managers who would like to learn more about measuring the success of their trade show program. Lunch will be provided.
The event, titled “Beyond ROI,” will focus on understanding ROO (Return On Objective) as opposed to ROI (Return On Investment), as well as how to apply success metrics to these objectives.
In addition, attendees will learn how trade show booth staffing, sales process, and lead capture technology have changed in recent years and play a significant role in achieving trade show performance goals.
Space is limited for this free event. For more information and to register, visit https://beyondroi.eventbrite.com.
ABOUT BILL LAUF
Bill Lauf is a 33-year veteran of the trade show industry. William Lauf Consulting, LLC, is a company dedicated to trade show marketing and sales expertise. He travels the country training marketers, sales teams, and trade show professionals.
ABOUT TRADETEC SKYLINE
Founded in 1999, TradeTec Skyline produces innovative trade show exhibits with unmatched customer service and a promise of NO POST SHOW BILLING for clients. As a Skyline partner, TradeTec offers the highest quality modular exhibits as well as custom and hybrid solutions. Located just west of Chicago, TradeTec has served over 6,000 clients and completed over 35,000 projects worldwide. They currently manage over 3,500 events each year. Learn more at www.ttchicago.com.
Contact:
aag@ttskyline.com
More information about TradeTec Skyline...
|
