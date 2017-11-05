|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
New Orleans Hospitality Industry Members Unite to Celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week
5/11/2017
Yesterday, hundreds of New Orleans hospitality and tourism industry members paraded through the French Quarter and proclaimed the power of tourism to the local economy. New Orleans’ travel and tourism parade was celebrated as part of U.S. Travel Association’s 34th annual National Travel and Tourism Week, which destinations across America celebrated to shine a light on what travel means to jobs, economic growth and personal well-being.
The parade featured a brass band, floats and costumed revelers including stilt walkers, Krewe of the Rolling Elvi, Black Storyville Baby Dolls, Camel Toe Lady Steppers and Pussyfooters, and local favorite Mr. Okra. New this year, the industry honored a King and Queen of Hospitality and Tourism – Ms. Pat Coulter, General Manager of Fairfield Inn & Suites New Orleans Downtown, and Mr. Corey Bourgeois, Kitchen Manager of Palace Café – highlighted for their continued success in New Orleans.
Travel and tourism is New Orleans’ largest industry accounting for 86,000 jobs in New Orleans, and 116,000 in the Greater New Orleans area. In 2016, visitors to New Orleans spent $7.41 billion dollars, a 5.1 percent increase compared to the visitor spending record set in 2015, and the city hosted a record-breaking 10.45 million visitors, the highest since 2004 and a 6.9 percent increase compared to 2015. With visitor spending pumping directly into the local economy, the New Orleans hospitality industry contributes more to its community and economy than any other industry, through tax revenues, jobs and funding for French Quarter safety.
For more information on National Travel and Tourism Week, visit www.neworleanscvb.com/nttw and www.ustravel.org/marketing/national-travel-and-tourism-week.
Contact:
sforman@neworleanscvb.com
|
|
|
|