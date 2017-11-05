trending Sponsored Content

Awards

Company News

Company News

Shows & Events

New Products

Venues & Destinations

Shows & Events

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

People

Global DMC Partners Announces Promotions in Sales and Marketing

Tweet 5/11/2017

Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), announces two promotions within their U.S. Sales and Marketing Divisions. Riley Sharp, Director of Sales, has been named Vice President of Sales, and Erin Dugan, Manager of Marketing and Database Management, has been named Director of Marketing and Database Management.



President of Global DMC Partners, Catherine Chaulet, attributes the company’s exponential growth to the result of the terrific talent within the company. Chaulet states, “Such success does not happen overnight. It is the result of Riley and Erin’s tremendous dedication to their work and the clients we serve. I am very proud of them for all that they have accomplished, and look forward to everything they will achieve in 2017 and beyond.”



Sharp, based in Chicago, IL, will continue to spearhead sales efforts and provide top quality service to meeting and incentive planners in the Southwest and Western regions of the U.S. She serves as a liaison between clients and Global DMC Partners’ hand-selected DMCs, also providing destination selection expertise and DMC reporting to help clients capture, analyze and optimize their global DMC spend.



Based out of Washington, D.C., Dugan will continue to drive all of Global DMC Partners’ marketing initiatives, including the company’s internal and external communications, tradeshow management, brand strategy, and digital marketing.



Prior to joining Global DMC Partners in December 2013, Sharp was a Sales Coordinator for a DMC sales organization for three years. Dugan began working for Global DMC Partners in December 2014 after working for Cvent, the cloud-based enterprise event management company, starting in 2010.





About Global DMC Partners

Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at





Contact:

erind@globaldmcpartners.com









Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), announces two promotions within their U.S. Sales and Marketing Divisions. Riley Sharp, Director of Sales, has been named Vice President of Sales, and Erin Dugan, Manager of Marketing and Database Management, has been named Director of Marketing and Database Management.President of Global DMC Partners, Catherine Chaulet, attributes the company’s exponential growth to the result of the terrific talent within the company. Chaulet states, “Such success does not happen overnight. It is the result of Riley and Erin’s tremendous dedication to their work and the clients we serve. I am very proud of them for all that they have accomplished, and look forward to everything they will achieve in 2017 and beyond.”Sharp, based in Chicago, IL, will continue to spearhead sales efforts and provide top quality service to meeting and incentive planners in the Southwest and Western regions of the U.S. She serves as a liaison between clients and Global DMC Partners’ hand-selected DMCs, also providing destination selection expertise and DMC reporting to help clients capture, analyze and optimize their global DMC spend.Based out of Washington, D.C., Dugan will continue to drive all of Global DMC Partners’ marketing initiatives, including the company’s internal and external communications, tradeshow management, brand strategy, and digital marketing.Prior to joining Global DMC Partners in December 2013, Sharp was a Sales Coordinator for a DMC sales organization for three years. Dugan began working for Global DMC Partners in December 2014 after working for Cvent, the cloud-based enterprise event management company, starting in 2010.About Global DMC PartnersGlobal DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at www.globaldmcpartners.com Tweet



