nParallel Hires Three New Business Development Executives

Tweet 5/11/2017

nParallel, a team of trade show strategists and builders as well as retail environment experts, announced today that the company hired three new business executives to manage new opportunities.



nParallel, founded in 2003, has been experiencing exponential growth and has more than tripled its number of employees to support the growing business. The company has recently onboarded new clients that include General Mills, Post Consumer Brands, MarixCare and more. “With our growing business, we needed to invest in additional talent that could help manage new client partnerships and support our growing organization. With the addition of Anna May, Jake Wanek and David Pruitt we are confident that they’ll be the perfect additions to our team to support our clients from coast-to-coast,” said nParallel Partner and Co-founder, Don Gonse.



Anna May brings more than 10 years of industry-relevant experience with a tremendous trade show and retail background. May will focus her time on new client engagements and will be seen on a frequent basis at trade shows throughout the nations. “I’m thrilled to join such a genuine company where everyone is excited about trade shows and retail environments and has decades upon decades of experience in elevating organizational trade show programs with a differentiated approach,” said May.



Jake Wanek joins the team at nParallel with a strong background in sales. He was previously at WinCraft, Inc. where he focused his time on national retail accounts. Wanek, like May, will spend his time growing the business through new opportunities both locally in Minnesota and nationally. “nParallel is such a well-respected organization and I’m excited to help provide clients from all over the nation with a trade show or retail program that helps to exceed their business expectations through smart innovation,” said Wanek.



David Pruitt brings a wealth of hands- on knowledge and experience to nParallel and has worked with world-renown organizations like NASCAR, Goodyear/Dunlop Tires, Toyota Trucks, Symantec, Garnier and more. Pruitt’s vast experience spans from sales, partnerships, event marketing and more. Pruitt will partner with May and Wanek to support nParallel with great clients and provide customers with the service they need. “Marketing is evolving and I’m excited to help our clients create an emotional connection with their customers through strategic trade show strategies and I’m thrilled to join such a strong team at nParallel,” said Pruitt.





About nParallel

nParallel strategically designs and constructs solutions to showcase its clients’ offerings and brand identity in a variety of environments, including trade show, retail, corporate headquarters, and many others. The company combines excellence in both product and customer service to provide its clients with the best experience possible and a strategic solution to clients’ business needs. nParallel believes creativity, collaboration, and innovation are pillars to lasting partnerships and strong results. Located in Plymouth, Minnesota, nParallel offers quality marketing services since its inception in 2003 to national and regional brands. For more information, visit the company online at





Contact:

Megan@CommBoutique.com









